Social Media Star Annie Knight Charging Fans $1,700 to Take Her Out So She Can Help Men 'Gain Confidence' With Dating
Jan. 23 2026, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET
OnlyFans star Annie Knight is giving fans the opportunity to take her out and receive dating advice in the process.
The blonde beauty has launched a pricey new platform designed to help single men gain confidence, improve communication skills and get more dating experience.
The idea came about as in the past, Knight has put out applications for men to sleep with her, a process that's brought her "a lot of joy."
"A lot of them went on to have dates, find girlfriends, or whatever it was, after having that experience with me, because it gave them so much confidence," she spilled. "These guys just needed that one chance, that one shot to get some validation, in a good way."
Annie Knight Is Eager to 'Help' Men With Dating
The social media star likened the opportunity to doing a "good deed."
"It does feel like such a positive thing to help someone in that way. And it’s such a niche thing to do. So I kind of wanted to do that with the dates as well," she explained. "There are so many people who struggle with intimacy, even in a non-sexual way, or struggle with communication, or just don’t have the confidence to ask a girl out."
- Annie Knight's Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Stands Up for OnlyFans Star: 'She's a Beautiful Person'
- OnlyFans' Annie Knight Reveals $62K Plastic Surgery Transformation: Inside Her Cosmetic Enhancements
- OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Breaks Down Her Staggering Salary and Reveals How Much She Puts Into Savings Each Month
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The OnlyFans Star Likes 'Giving Back' to Her Fans
"I’m basically giving these guys the opportunity to take me out. I can give them feedback, I can give them tips if they have any questions, or if they just want to have a nice experience with me," Knight continued. "It really goes back to giving back to my supporters, my subscribers, my fans. That’s what it’s all about."
The star said she has a lot of "value" to give since she knows what girls like and dislike.
She also called it "a great opportunity for them to realize that we’re not scary. Women really appreciate effort and guys just don’t do that much anymore."
What Does It Cost to Go on a Date With Annie Knight?
She is charging people for the dates: spending one hour with Knight will cost $1,700 while a 10-hour day clocks in at $10,000.
Knight, who is engaged to Henry Brayshaw, revealed her "dream date" would be the man "picking me up, opening the door" and not telling her where they were headed.
"He’s booked a really nice lunch spot on the water, we have a couple of wines, maybe go for gelato or sit on the beach," she added. "Something really simple."