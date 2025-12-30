or
OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Breaks Down Her Staggering Salary and Reveals How Much She Puts Into Savings Each Month

Annie Knight revealed exactly how much she spends each month and what she puts into her savings account.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Annie Knight has beauty and brains!

In a recent Instagram upload, the OnlyFans star revealed she earns a staggering $210,000 each month, but instead of splashing it all out on the finer things in life, she puts a nice chunk of change into her savings account.

Annie Knight Breaks Down Her Monthly Costs

OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed she earns $210,000 each month.

The internet personality doles out $60,000 each month for her staff, "which includes my publicist, social media strategist and all four or five of my assistants."

She then got into her everyday expenses, such as "groceries, Uber Eats, dining out, subscriptions (like Amazon Prime) and transport."

There's also around $4,000 a month allotted for clothes and makeup.

The social media star said she spent $140,700 this month.

"Then there’s council rates, insurance, bills, car costs, house cleaning, gardening, medical and dental, beauty services like hair, nails and Botox, flights and accommodation, and even wedding savings," continued Knight, who went viral after sleeping with 583 men in one day.

In addition, she spends $21,000 each month on four mortgages.

"When you add everything up, my total outgoings for the month come to roughly $140,700," revealed the adult film star.

How Much Does Annie Knight Put Away in Savings?

Knight put 'around $60,000' in her savings that month.

Overall, she said she spends about $49,530 on monthly expenses in total, hands over $29,530 in tax, $5,000 in Australia Goods and Service Taxes and the $60,000 for her staff.

"After tax and GST, my net earnings are about $60,300, so this month I’ll be saving around $60,000," she stated. "All of those savings are going straight toward my next house purchase. Gotta invest, ladies — it’s the only way."

Knight went viral after sleeping with 583 men in one day.

The blonde beauty's fans thanked her for the easy-to-follow breakdown, with one commenting on the upload, "We love a transparent queen 👏."

"Good to see you have your head around your budget, you're in charge of your business so you're a smart lady," said another person.

Annie Knight Shares Wedding Details

Knight and Henry Brayshaw will wed in Australia in October 2026.

As Knight mentioned, she's in the midst of planning a wedding with fiancé Henry Brayshaw, which will take place in October 2026 on Australia’s Gold Coast.

"Look, there’s many certain things I must have! I wanted a specific type of cake; I wanted my florals a specific color," she exclusively spilled to OK! about the nuptials.

"I think the most important thing is that all of the loved ones that support us and continue to support us and love us are all there on the day," she noted. "The one thing that was an absolute must was that it was an outdoor wedding — and also that my dog Billy is the ring bearer!"

