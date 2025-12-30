OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Breaks Down Her Staggering Salary and Reveals How Much She Puts Into Savings Each Month

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight has beauty and brains! In a recent Instagram upload, the OnlyFans star revealed she earns a staggering $210,000 each month, but instead of splashing it all out on the finer things in life, she puts a nice chunk of change into her savings account.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Breaks Down Her Monthly Costs

Source: @anniekknight/instagram OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed she earns $210,000 each month.

The internet personality doles out $60,000 each month for her staff, "which includes my publicist, social media strategist and all four or five of my assistants." She then got into her everyday expenses, such as "groceries, Uber Eats, dining out, subscriptions (like Amazon Prime) and transport." There's also around $4,000 a month allotted for clothes and makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

"Then there’s council rates, insurance, bills, car costs, house cleaning, gardening, medical and dental, beauty services like hair, nails and Botox, flights and accommodation, and even wedding savings," continued Knight, who went viral after sleeping with 583 men in one day. In addition, she spends $21,000 each month on four mortgages. "When you add everything up, my total outgoings for the month come to roughly $140,700," revealed the adult film star.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Does Annie Knight Put Away in Savings?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @anniekknight/instagram Knight put 'around $60,000' in her savings that month.

Overall, she said she spends about $49,530 on monthly expenses in total, hands over $29,530 in tax, $5,000 in Australia Goods and Service Taxes and the $60,000 for her staff. "After tax and GST, my net earnings are about $60,300, so this month I’ll be saving around $60,000," she stated. "All of those savings are going straight toward my next house purchase. Gotta invest, ladies — it’s the only way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/instagram Knight went viral after sleeping with 583 men in one day.

The blonde beauty's fans thanked her for the easy-to-follow breakdown, with one commenting on the upload, "We love a transparent queen 👏." "Good to see you have your head around your budget, you're in charge of your business so you're a smart lady," said another person.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Shares Wedding Details

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram Knight and Henry Brayshaw will wed in Australia in October 2026.