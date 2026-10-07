Bikini-Clad Annie Knight Gives Glimpse Inside Her Honeymoon After Wedding to Henry Brayshaw: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight is giving fans a peek at her honeymoon with new husband Henry Brayshaw after the couple exchanged vows earlier this month. The newlyweds headed to Boracay in the Philippines for a tropical escape following their wedding, and Knight has been documenting some of their time away together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight shared photos from her tropical honeymoon with new husband, Henry Brayshaw, in the Philippines.

Article continues below advertisement

In one snapshot, the couple sat side by side on a boat as they cruised across the water, with Knight leaning close to Brayshaw. Other photos captured them enjoying the beach, with Brayshaw taking a selfie while Knight sat behind him and another image showing Knight lounging beside a pool surrounded by palm trees. Knight also shared some of the smaller details from their trip, including honeymoon meals, tropical drinks and a sweet photo of their hands resting together. Her wedding ring and other jewelry were visible in the close-up. The final images showed Knight soaking up the sun in a white bikini, including a mirror selfie and a poolside shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Knight and Brayshaw's Wedding Day

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM The newlyweds spent their getaway enjoying boat rides, beach time, poolside moments and romantic meals.

Knight and Brayshaw got married on October 1 during a Gold Coast ceremony attended by 72 guests. For Knight, the most meaningful part of the celebration was the moment she and Brayshaw exchanged their personalized vows. The online content creator described the experience as something she expects to remember for years. "It's hard to pick a favorite moment because everything went so perfectly. It was better than I could ever have imagined, but the feeling I had standing at the end of the aisle with Henry is so hard to put into words," Knight exclusively told OK!. She continued, "It's a moment I'll relive in my mind forever. Staring into his eyes as we read our personalized vows together felt so intimate. I have never felt so calm or certain of anything in my life," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Knight Revealed Her Wedding Dress

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight said exchanging personalized vows with Henry Brayshaw was one of the most meaningful moments of their October 1 wedding.

Knight also opened up about the gown she chose for the big day. She wore a dress from Sen Studio that cost around $5,000. "I originally had my heart set on a more expensive dress that I thought was my dream dress, but when I tried it on I just didn't love it," Knight revealed. She eventually went shopping in Melbourne with Brayshaw's mother and aunt, along with her maid of honor and sister, and found the gown that felt right. "When I walked out in the dress I ended up choosing, everyone was speechless," the internet personality recalled. "It felt timeless, flattering and so me. I knew it was perfect."

Annie Knight Said Married Life Feels 'Natural'

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM The adult content creator flaunted her toned body during her trip.