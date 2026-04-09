Politics CNN Star Jake Tapper Fires Back at Donald Trump Over Iran Crisis: 'Our Job Is Not to Please the President' Source: @CNN/Youtube; MEGA CNN's Jake Tapper blasted Donald Trump's lies about the war in Iran and said it's not a journalist's job to please the president. Lesley Abravanel April 9 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Responding to a series of attacks from President Donald Trump, who had accused the network of "fake news" regarding its coverage of a conflict with Iran, CNN’s Jake Tapper fired back with a blunt statement. The comment came after CNN reported on a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council regarding a ceasefire agreement, which Trump claimed in a Truth Social rant was a "FRAUD" and a "hoax" linked to a fake news site, demanding an investigation into CNN for reporting it. Tapper explained that the network had obtained the statement directly from known Iranian officials, and it was also reported on Iranian state media.

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Jake Tapper: The statement from Iran's supreme NS council did not fit the messaging that the Trump admin wanted to project. Instead of calling out the Iranian regime, Trump attacked CNN by falsely claiming we made it up. We didn't make it up. pic.twitter.com/cKjIF0faQ5 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 8, 2026 Source: @LucasSa56947288/X

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Source: MEGA The CNN anchor fired back at the president.

The CNN anchor argued that the president was attacking the network simply because the Iranian statement — which claimed a "victory" for Iran — did not align with the narrative the White House wanted to project. During his rebuttal, Tapper emphasized the press' role as an independent check on power. "Our job is not to try and please the president or only report the statements he likes. We're going to tell you what's going on, and we're going to keep doing that no matter how many lies this administration or the Iranians tell,” Tapper said.

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Source: @CNN/Youtube The star further asserted that a journalist's obligation is to report facts.

He further asserted that a journalist's obligation is to report facts, regardless of whether those facts "protect his [the president's] feelings" or are uncomfortable for the public to hear during times of war. “The issue boils down to this. The statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which claimed victory for Iran, did not fit the messaging that the Trump administration wanted to project. And instead of calling out the Iranian regime for its conflicting statements, or explaining how Iran does this all the time, President Trump attacked CNN by falsely claiming we made it up by lying to you,” Tapper said on his Wednesday, April 8, show.

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Source: MEGA 'We didn't make it up,' said Jake Tapper.

“We didn’t make it up, nor did we present any of Iran’s narratives as fact. We simply presented what the statement said in the context of the rest of the war. And that is our job as journalists, to report on what is happening in a war," Tapper explained. The month-long Iran war shifted into a tenuous two-week ceasefire after Trump declared "total and complete victory." However, many military analysts, geopolitical experts, and even some members of the Trump administration describe the outcome as a strategic loss or a "quagmire" for the United States.

Source: MEGA FCC Chairman Brendan Carr echoed the president’s criticisms on his own social media account.