Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader Before 'Another Simple Favor' Premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had an intimate moment before they stepped into the Another Simple Favor premiere on Sunday, August 27.

Before they headed inside to the event, the actor, 48, got close up to his wife to whisper in her ear.

“I just want you to realize that..." Reynolds apparently told his wife, according to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, who exclusively told OK! on behalf of Spin Genie after the clip was posted on X.