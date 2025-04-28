Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader Before 'Another Simple Favor' Premiere
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had an intimate moment before they stepped into the Another Simple Favor premiere on Sunday, August 27.
Before they headed inside to the event, the actor, 48, got close up to his wife to whisper in her ear.
“I just want you to realize that..." Reynolds apparently told his wife, according to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, who exclusively told OK! on behalf of Spin Genie after the clip was posted on X.
After the two signed autographs and took selfies with fans, they held hands as Lively, 37, pointed and said: "Oh sorry whoops, you're tripping on my skirt. Can you stop standing on my new dress?"
"Yeah, sure," Reynolds replied.
The duo, who were recently spotted in England at a soccer match, was seen cheering each other on while at the movie premiere.
In an Instagram Story video, the Deadpool star was seen standing behind photographers as he whipped his phone out to get content of his wife.
“Blake, Blake! Over here!” Reynolds shouted as the Gossip Girl alum stood on the red carpet. “One more, just one more!”
“Did you just take her picture @vancityreynolds?” read the caption accompanying the video.
Lively's latest outing comes after she and Reynolds were seen on the red carpet at the Time100 gala in New York City.
The starlet took the stage to deliver a speech about her mom, Willie Elain McAlpin, who was allegedly almost killed by a colleague before Lively was born.
“Who and what we stand up for, and what we stay silent about, what we monetize versus what we actually live, matters,” the mom-of-four said to the audience. “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum.”
“What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today, and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way, and the men who stood beside them,” she continued before calling her mom a “survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against someone.”
Lively's speech also referenced her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, whom Lively accused of s----- harassment while on set of the 2024 film.
While some applauded The Town star for sticking up for herself, some, including Megyn Kelly, didn't think it was right she was in attendance.
“It’s a ridiculous joke. She shouldn't be there. She has no influence over anything," she fumed.