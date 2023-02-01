Anthony Anderson Sparks Concern After Looking Frail While On Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show: Photo

"Hey hey!!! I’m on set today with Kelly Clarkson! One of the things we talked about is an issue that I’m super passionate about – the link between type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Did you know that people living with type 2 diabetes have an up to 4x greater risk of stroke, heart attack or cardiovascular death? Crazy, right?! It’s so important to stay educated so be sure to tune in!" the actor, 52, captioned a photo of himself wearing a white T-shirt and black pants while pointing to a sign that read, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday, January 31.

He added, "Visit GetRealAboutDiabetes.com to learn more about what YOU can do to keep yourself and loved ones safe. ❤️ #Ad #NovoAmbassador#GetRealAboutDiabetes #justakidfromcompton#huskyandhealthy."