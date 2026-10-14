Anthony Scaramucci Warns Donald Trump's New Spokeswoman Katie Zacharia May Not Last 11 Days: 'The Clock Is Running'

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Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci mocked the debut of President Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, via X on Tuesday, October 13, saying, "the clock is running," adding that her tenure was "thus far 1/11th of a Scaramucci.” The commentary followed Zacharia's first official briefing since being appointed to replace former press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Her 14-minute debut drew widespread criticism for its brevity, nervousness and lack of engagement. Zacharia spent roughly 14 minutes at the podium. She took only three questions — from Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail — before abruptly ending the session.

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Her Debut Was Mocked on Social Media

Source: MEGA New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's debut was widely panned as a disaster.

Media critics and observers noted that she looked visibly nervous, stumbled over her lines, and spent most of the briefing reading talking points word for word, with little eye contact. Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki described the briefing on X as resembling an "SNL skit.” Outside the White House shortly after the briefing, Trump praised Zacharia's performance, calling her debut "excellent.”

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Source: MEGA Anthony Scaramucci's tenure as WH Communications Director has become the benchmark for ephemeral jobs in the Trump administration.

Scaramucci's reference to his own name stems from his infamous 11-day stint as White House Communications Director in 2017 during Trump’s first term. His timeline has since become a standard political unit of measurement for short-lived Washington tenure. While Scaramucci poked fun at the performance on social media, an unnamed White House official echoed the sentiment to MS NOW, stating that Zacharia "got off on the wrong foot" and needs to improve quickly or "she'll break Scaramucci's record.” When asked whether he wanted his record broken, Scaramucci posted that he hoped she would.

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Source: MEGA Critics blasted Zacharia's debut as 'brutal' and 'awkward.'

Media critics, political commentators, and even internal White House staffers described Zacharia’s debut briefing as "brutal," "awkward," “a train wreck” and "uncomfortable.” While fielding a question about how she would balance the intense position with her family life, the 41-year-old mother-of-four accidentally called her husband "my president" before quickly correcting herself. Some social media commentators went so far as to mockingly call her the "Zachbot" or claim she "malfunctioned" at the podium.

'Dial It Back'

Source: MEGA Podcaster Megyn Kelly suggested Zacharia dial down her heavily made up appearance.