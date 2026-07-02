Anti-Trump Graffiti Adds New Headache to Great American State Fair

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The Great American State Fair has already dealt with thin crowds, power problems, canceled performers and weather delays. Now it has anti-Trump graffiti inside one of its state exhibits. Photos taken at the National Mall event showed “8647” scrawled onto a Cadillac-themed installation inside the Texas pavilion, part of the broader America250 celebrations leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary. The exhibit, called “Let’s Texas,” was designed to showcase the state’s culture and identity. The number sequence is widely read in political contexts as “86 47,” a coded message suggesting the removal of Donald Trump, the 47th president.

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The Texas Booth Gets Defaced

Source: MEGA Texas leaders condemned the vandalism.

Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, told Newsweek the installation was meant to celebrate “Texas culture, heritage, and our state’s central role in the American story.” “We are disappointed that someone defaced it with disgusting anti-Trump political graffiti,” Mahaleris told the outlet. He added that the image was immediately covered and that the matter is under investigation.

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Source: MEGA The Texas team quickly covered the defaced display and launched an investigation.

“This kind of partisan attack has no place in an exhibit honoring Texas and America. We remain focused on showcasing Texas pride, strength, and contributions to America,” Mahaleris said. Freedom250 spokesperson Julia Friedland also condemned the vandalism, telling Newsweek that each state is responsible for its own pavilion. “We are disgusted that the Texas exhibit was vandalized with this disgusting graffiti. We appreciate the Texas team for acting quickly to remove the vandalism, and we stand with them as the matter is investigated,” Friedland said.

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A Message With a History

Source: MEGA Authorities previously charged James Comey over an Instagram photo displaying '86 47.'

The phrase has drawn federal attention before. Former FBI Director James Comey was charged after posting an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to read “86 47.” Comey later said he did not realize the phrase could be interpreted as violent. Similar markings have appeared around Washington in recent weeks, including on the National Mall and near the Washington Monument, where “8647” was found marked into the grass in large lettering. The Department of the Interior previously told Newsweek, “The deranged vandalism on our National Mall will not be tolerated,” adding that “any threat against the president is taken very seriously.”

Another State Fair Distraction

Source: MEGA The anti-Trump graffiti added to the fair's mounting challenges.