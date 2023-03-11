Antonio Banderas & Ex Melanie Griffith Reunite For L.A. Lunch Date With Daughter Stella
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith met up with their daughter, Stella, for a family luncheon in Los Angeles. On Friday, March 10, Banderas took to Instagram to commemorate the special outing.
"Meeting Melanie. Lunch in the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel with our daughter Stella," the Zorro actor captioned the sweet snapshot, which featured the trio smiling for the camera as they sat at their table.
Fans flooded the comments section to gush about the adorable family's latest get-together.
“Beautiful photo Antonio... How beautiful they can come together to share a moment... Good for the three of them!!” said one user.
“I'm so glad exes are getting along," another added. "You never know when you might need them like the case of Demi Moore with Bruce Willis,” they continued, referring Moore’s support for Willis throughout his tragic dementia diagnosis.
“Stella is so beautiful, looks a lot like Dakota ❤️,” a third user noted, mentioning Griffith’s other daughter, Dakota Johnson, whom she shares with Don Johnson.
The mother-of-three also posted the snap of the group, along with another of the two parents snuggling up to their 26-year-old.
“Surrounding our Stella with love ♥️,” she captioned the picture.
The Academy Award nominated actress has had four marriages in her lifetime. She first said “I do” to Johnson in 1996, but divorced the actor after just six months. Secondly, the 65-year-old married Steven Bauer from 1981-1989, before remarrying Johnson from 1989-1996. After her second divorce with the producer, she wed Banderas for 20 years until their split in 2015.
The Spanish actor tied the knot with Griffith after his first divorce from ex Ana Leza in 1996.
In addition to spending time with his daughter, Banderas also celebrated his recent Oscar nomination at the Hollywood meal. The star posted another photo of him at lunch with some Puss in Boots coffee art.
“In the Polo Lounge they served me this interesting cappuccino. Puss is everywhere,” Banderas said.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is nominated for the Academy Award for best animated feature film, giving the 62-year-old a chance at being in an Oscar-winning flick this year.
Fans gushed over the adorable foam creation, wishing Banderas luck for this weekend’s award show.
“How cute, I wish I could get your beautiful face in my coffee or tea ❤️,” one supporter said, while another added, “How wonderful!! 👏👏😍😍😍👏👏Good luck for the Oscar! 🍀🍀🍀.”
