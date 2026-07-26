Antonio Cipriano Says He Knows Fans Will Be a 'Little Upset' About 'This One Change' in Season 1 of 'Off Campus'

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Antonio Cipriano recently shared insights into how Off Campus has adapted Logan’s character from the book series, revealing notable changes that have sparked interest among fans.

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In an interview with Us Weekly, Cipriano emphasized the creative freedom granted to the writers, allowing them to deepen character narratives. “What’s so great about the show and the adaptation is that all the writers had so much freedom to add so much more to these characters,” Cipriano stated. He noted that the original books focus heavily on point-of-view narratives centered on romantic relationships, yet the series has expanded the character arcs significantly.

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Source: MEGA He said the series expanded Logan’s character beyond the novel.

Cipriano expressed his enthusiasm about exploring Logan’s character further. “You get to know Logan as a brother, as a teammate and as a best friend before he finds that love,” he explained. This approach presents viewers with a comprehensive view of Logan’s journey toward self-discovery, particularly after he meets Grace, portrayed by India Fowler.

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Source: MEGA The actor acknowledged that some book fans questioned the changes.

Significant changes have also caused debate among fans, particularly regarding a scene where Hannah kisses a teammate, which deviates from the book. Cipriano acknowledged that this shift might upset some viewers. “I know that some people are going to be a little upset about that one change,” he remarked. He believes the new dynamic adds depth to the story, especially highlighting the emotional implications of the moment for Logan. In addition to these character developments, Cipriano pointed out the introduction of Jules, who is depicted as a middle child. He suggested that this adjustment alters the character dynamics, making them more relatable. “I feel like I knew exactly who this guy was,” he added, drawing from his own experiences.

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Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE New storylines reshaped relationships among the main characters.

As the first season of Off Campus aired on Prime Video on May 13, the series has showcased a blend of romance and drama. With the narrative unfolding, Cipriano hinted at the possibility of Logan becoming a central figure in future seasons, particularly in relation to his evolving relationship with Grace. The adaptation has also highlighted other character arcs, positioning Allie and Dean as prominent figures despite their original placement within the series. Viewers can anticipate an engaging exploration of love, heartbreak, and personal growth as the series progresses.

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Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE The series premiered in May.