What the 'Off Campus' Stars Have Said About Each Other Amid Claims Belmont Cameli Does Not Interact With His Female Costars

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Off Campus stars have built close bonds behind the scenes despite fan claims suggesting otherwise. The speculation began after a TikTok video from Amazon Prime Video's Obsessed Fest on June 27 appeared to show Belmont Cameli avoiding physical contact with his female castmates, Ella Bright and Mika Abdalla. Separate reports also claimed he left the event two hours earlier. While some fans criticized Cameli over the footage, others came to his defense and argued the clip lacked context. Amid the fan claims, here's what the Off Campus stars have actually said about their behind-the-scenes friendships and working relationships.

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Ella Bright Talked About Her Off-Screen Friendship With Belmont Cameli

Source: MEGA 'Off Campus' premiered on Prime Video.

In an interview with The Wrap during the Off Campus premiere in May, Bright spoke candidly about her off-screen friendship with Cameli. "It was so easy from the get-go. We're such good friends, we have honestly the best time together, just so much laughter and fun," she shared. "That's what that connection and trust builds: such a safe space for us to be really emotionally vulnerable with each other, and that was what was really special about our relationship."

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Ella Bright Opened Up About Her Chemistry With Belmont Cameli

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli met in a chemistry read.

While attending Creation Entertainment's Page, Screen and Everything in Between convention in Whippany, N.J., on May 10, Bright recalled the first time she met Cameli in a chemistry read. "We did the first kiss scene between Hannah and Garrett [Bright and Cameli's characters], obviously without the kissing," she told People. "But it was really funny, because we would get really, really close and they would go, 'And cut!' It was really, really fun." Bright called Cameli "the best" as she disclosed they became "very fast friends." "[We] met at the chemistry reads, we got each other's numbers and we've just been friends ever since," she disclosed. "I mean, when you spend that much time with someone on set — we'd have like 15, 16-hour days — you have to be just the best of friends. I really look up to him a lot."

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Ella Bright Addressed Her Age Gap With Belmont Cameli

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have a nearly 10-year age gap.

Bright spoke candidly about her nearly 10-year age gap with her Off Campus costar on the May 26 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. According to the actress, she was 18 years old when the series began filming. "I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel, one, left out from being younger than everybody," she said. "We're all such a family and everyone was just more than perfect, and I couldn't be more comfortable on this set with these people. So it is funny when they say that I'm like I'm good."

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Ella Bright Revealed She Is a Big Fan of Josh Heuston

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Source: Prime Video/YouTube; MEGA 'Off Campus' debuted on Prime Video on May 13.

Cameli is not the only one Bright looks up to. While on the red carpet at Amazon Upfronts 2026, Bright revealed she was a big fan of Josh Heuston "from previous work," referring to the Australian Netflix series Heartbreak High. "So I felt like that kind of fed into Hannah being a fan of Justin," she said of their characters. In addition, Bright said she was "fast friends" with Heuston and that he is one of her best friends now.

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Josh Heuston Praised Ella Bright

Source: MEGA Josh Heuston and Ella Bright also met at the chemistry reads.

Like Bright, Heuston fondly recalled the first time he met her. "We got along really quickly," he told People. "And I think you can see it onscreen that we both like each other and it's nice." Heuston admitted, "She's impossible not to fall in love with. She's such an adorable human. And we spent a lot of time, I guess, in music classes and playing the piano together and all sorts of things like that, so [creating chemistry] was pretty easy."

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Belmont Cameli Gushed Over His 'Off Campus' Costars

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon 'Off Campus' premiered this year.

After Off Campus premiered on Prime Video, Cameli expressed his excitement for his costars to take the spotlight as future seasons are expected to focus on other characters. "I think if you ask the guys, too, I think I set a good precedent, and Ella did as well, that they'll be able to take over in future seasons," he said. "I can't wait for them to step into the shoes."

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Mika Abdalla Joked Stephen Kalyn Was Initially Scared of Her

Source: MEGA The love story of Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn's characters will be the focus of 'Off Campus' Season 2.