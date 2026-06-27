Beau Maxwell's Death in 'Off Campus' Explained: How Does He Die?

Beau Maxwell faces tragedy in the third book of Elle Kennedy's 'Off Campus' book series, 'The Score.'

Longtime 'Off Campus' readers are already mourning Beau Maxwell following the series' Season 1 premiere.

A tragic fate awaits Beau Maxwell in the Off Campus series.

The first season of the Prime Video series, based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name, sees Khobe Clarke brings Beau to life as Dean Di Laurentis' (Stephen Kalyn) best friend and the quarterback of Briar University's football team. He is a history major at Briar University and is also close to Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks).

The third book, The Score, focuses on Allie and Dean's relationship. It later leaves readers heartbroken when Beau gets involved in a fatal car accident after visiting his grandmother in Wisconsin.

While behind the wheel, Beau's father swerves to avoid a deer crossing the road. However, the vehicle hits black ice and crashes into a tree. The father survives the accident, but Beau dies instantly after sustaining a broken neck.

In the final book, Allie and Dean honor Beau by naming their child after him.