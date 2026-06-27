Beau Maxwell's Death in 'Off Campus' Explained: How Does He Die?
June 27 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
How Does Beau Maxwell Die in the 'Off Campus' Book Series?
A tragic fate awaits Beau Maxwell in the Off Campus series.
The first season of the Prime Video series, based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name, sees Khobe Clarke brings Beau to life as Dean Di Laurentis' (Stephen Kalyn) best friend and the quarterback of Briar University's football team. He is a history major at Briar University and is also close to Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks).
The third book, The Score, focuses on Allie and Dean's relationship. It later leaves readers heartbroken when Beau gets involved in a fatal car accident after visiting his grandmother in Wisconsin.
While behind the wheel, Beau's father swerves to avoid a deer crossing the road. However, the vehicle hits black ice and crashes into a tree. The father survives the accident, but Beau dies instantly after sustaining a broken neck.
In the final book, Allie and Dean honor Beau by naming their child after him.
How 'Off Campus' Season 1 Hints at Beau Maxwell's Tragic Fate
In Episode 2 of Off Campus, Dean and Beau show up at their joint party dressed as Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Anthony Edwards' Nick "Goose" Bradshaw from the hit film franchise Top Gun. For what it's worth, Goose died during a tragic training accident in the original 1986 film.
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Elle Kennedy's Reaction to Beau Maxwell's Expanded Role in the TV Series
Before the show's premiere, Kennedy shared her thoughts on Beau's expanded storyline in the Off Campus series.
"I mean, in Season 1, we only get, I think, a little taste of Beau, but he does [fill] the screen a little," the author told Us Weekly. "I think that Khobe, he's such a great actor and he's the sweetest guy. He had a lot of the little comedic bits in the season."
She added fans will fall in love with Clarke's Beau before being "eventually devastated," referring to the character's death.
Will Beau Maxwell Return in 'Off Campus' Season 2?
Prime Video has yet to reveal the official cast for Off Campus Season 2. Given that the next installment is expected to focus on Allie and Dean's romance, Beau's tragic storyline may not be far behind.