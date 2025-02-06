Anwar Hadid Is 142 Days Sober, Admits He Felt 'Disturbed' During 5-Year 'Battle' With His 'Mental and Physical' Health
Anwar Hadid is doing better than ever.
On Wednesday, February 5, the model uploaded two Instagram selfies from a scenic location to reveal he's been working on himself over the past several months.
"Hello friends..Solo mishyy [mission] almost complete.❤️ Lots of time to think," the 25-year-old began his caption.
"These past five years been a battle for me mentally/physically and I feel like I’m out the other side. It's hard for me to look at pictures of myself because I remember how disturbed I was lol," he confessed. "So many changes but I’m real grateful to be able to now do what I love and not take this life/opportunity for granted."
"I'm sober for 142 days today. I know that mite [sic] be boring to hear but this time I ain’t going back," he proudly declared. "This life, my breath and being present for every soul I meet is enough for me💚."
Fans sent their well wishes in the comments section, with one writing, "It's always the little things that make you feel alive❤️ good luck on your journey of sobriety❤️," while another said, "Proud of you Anwar, good things are coming, slowly but surely."
- Newly Single Anwar Hadid Appears Relaxed While Spending Time In Los Angeles With A Group Of Friends After Rumored Dua Lipa Split: Photos
- Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid 'Had Insane Chemistry' & There's 'A Chance They'll Get Back Together,' Source Spills
- Dua Lipa Dishes On Keeping Her Relationships Private Following Apparent Split From Anwar Hadid, Insists Public Doesn't Know What Goes On 'Behind Closed Doors'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2023, Hadid sparked concerns after he seemingly reacted to ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa, 29, moving on with Romain Gavras, as the same day they made their red carpet debut, Hadid wrote on his Instagram Story with a smiling emoji, "Trying to not to [sic] find and kill him."
The "New Rules" crooner — who is rumored to now be engaged to actor Callum Turner — dated Hadid from 2019 to 2021.
At the time of their split, a source claimed "there is no ill will and everything is amicable between them," explaining the two found it difficult to keep their relationship afloat when they couldn't spend time together.
On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Grammy winner admitted to Andy Cohen that she slid into Hadid's DMs after they met at a BBQ.
Prior to parting ways, the couple moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill," the singer spilled to People of shacking up. "We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other."