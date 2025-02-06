or
Anwar Hadid Is 142 Days Sober, Admits He Felt 'Disturbed' During 5-Year 'Battle' With His 'Mental and Physical' Health

Photo of Anwar Hadid
Source: @anwarhadid/instagram

Model Anwar Hadid opened up about the five-year 'battle' he faced to get sober and healthy.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Anwar Hadid is doing better than ever.

On Wednesday, February 5, the model uploaded two Instagram selfies from a scenic location to reveal he's been working on himself over the past several months.

anwar hadid sober felt disturbed battle mental physical health
Source: @anwarhadid/instagram

Anwar Hadid proudly revealed he's over 140 days sober.

"Hello friends..Solo mishyy [mission] almost complete.❤️ Lots of time to think," the 25-year-old began his caption.

"These past five years been a battle for me mentally/physically and I feel like I’m out the other side. It's hard for me to look at pictures of myself because I remember how disturbed I was lol," he confessed. "So many changes but I’m real grateful to be able to now do what I love and not take this life/opportunity for granted."

anwar hadid sober felt disturbed battle mental physical health
Source: @anwarhadid/instagram

The model admitted he wasn't doing well physically or mentally over the past five years.

"I'm sober for 142 days today. I know that mite [sic] be boring to hear but this time I ain’t going back," he proudly declared. "This life, my breath and being present for every soul I meet is enough for me💚."

Fans sent their well wishes in the comments section, with one writing, "It's always the little things that make you feel alive❤️ good luck on your journey of sobriety❤️," while another said, "Proud of you Anwar, good things are coming, slowly but surely."

MORE ON:
Anwar Hadid

In 2023, Hadid sparked concerns after he seemingly reacted to ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa, 29, moving on with Romain Gavras, as the same day they made their red carpet debut, Hadid wrote on his Instagram Story with a smiling emoji, "Trying to not to [sic] find and kill him."

The "New Rules" crooner — who is rumored to now be engaged to actor Callum Turner — dated Hadid from 2019 to 2021.

anwar hadid sober felt disturbed battle mental physical health
Source: @anwarhadid/instagram

Hadid said he felt 'disturbed' before getting sober.

At the time of their split, a source claimed "there is no ill will and everything is amicable between them," explaining the two found it difficult to keep their relationship afloat when they couldn't spend time together.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Grammy winner admitted to Andy Cohen that she slid into Hadid's DMs after they met at a BBQ.

anwar hadid sober felt disturbed battle mental physical health
Source: mega

The star dated Dua Lipa from 2019 to 2021.

Prior to parting ways, the couple moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill," the singer spilled to People of shacking up. "We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other."

