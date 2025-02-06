Anwar Hadid Is 142 Days Sober, Admits He Felt 'Disturbed' During 5-Year 'Battle' With His 'Mental and Physical' Health

Model Anwar Hadid opened up about the five-year 'battle' he faced to get sober and healthy.

On Wednesday, February 5, the model uploaded two Instagram selfies from a scenic location to reveal he's been working on himself over the past several months.

"Hello friends..Solo mishyy [mission] almost complete.❤️ Lots of time to think," the 25-year-old began his caption.

"These past five years been a battle for me mentally/physically and I feel like I’m out the other side. It's hard for me to look at pictures of myself because I remember how disturbed I was lol," he confessed. "So many changes but I’m real grateful to be able to now do what I love and not take this life/opportunity for granted."