Dua Lipa Shows Some Leg in Flirty Booty Shorts as Singer Sparks Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring: See Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa is being nice by acting naughty!

By:

Dec. 27 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa is still in the Christmas spirit.

The famed pop star took to Instagram on Friday, December 27, with a series of stunning photos of herself from the holiday.

The singer flaunted her flawless features while wearing booty shorts for Christmas Day.

In the pictures, Lipa showed off her legs in a sultry booty short ensemble from Ferragamo’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear runway — which consisted of white fluffy micro bottoms and a matching comfy long-sleeved top.

The "Levitating" singer accessorized with large hoop earrings, a cross pendant necklace and a festive Santa hat.

Dua Lipa's fans drooled over her stunning beauty.

"Christmas was vvvv cute 🎄 the turkey was some of my best work 👩‍🍳💋," Lipa captioned the post, which also featured photos of the delicious meal her family whipped up on Wednesday, December 25.

The brunette bombshell additionally shared some clips from home videos, a picture of her dogs and a snap of herself wearing a large zebra print coat.

Lipa's latest post came just a few days after she sparked engagement rumors in a separate upload shared Tuesday, December 24.

"Home for the holidays ❣️ sending you all so much love," she wrote alongside various photos of herself with a massive diamond rock on that finger, as well as a sweet shot of her and boyfriend Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa sparked engagement rumors by posing with a massive diamond ring.

Lipa and Turner have kept their relationship rather private, though the couple was first linked romantically in January 2024.

The "Dance the Night" hitmaker confirmed the two were an item back in July by sharing an affectionate image of the duo via Instagram.

In the comments sections of Lipa's recent posts, fans begged her to confirm rumors of an engagement while drooling over the Grammy winner's flawless features.

"THE RINGGGGG? TRAINING SEASON'S DEFINITELY OVER!!!✨," one admirer exclaimed in reference to Lipa's hit song released earlier this year, while a second supporter excitedly asked: "ARE YOU ENGAGED!? That ring on the first pic omg."

Dua Lipa was first linked romantically to boyfriend Callum Turner in January 2024.

"Are youuu engaged Dua!? happy for you💙," a third fan questioned.

If Lipa and Turner are planning to tie the knot, it would come almost one year after they were seen together for the first time at the after-party for The Boys in the Boat actor's premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

While it's unclear if this was their first time meeting, Lipa and Turner were photographed dancing with one another at the event and were later spotted on several date-night outings.

Some sources have claimed the A-listers were introduced by mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

