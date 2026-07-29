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Anya Taylor-Joy Gushes Over Husband Malcolm McRae in Rare Relationship Update: 'I Love Him So Much'

Photo of Malcolm McRae & Anya Taylor-Joy
Source: MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy shared a rare update about her private relationship with husband Malcolm McRae.

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July 29 2026, Published 3:45 a.m. ET

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Anya Taylor-Joy shared a rare glimpse into her private relationship with her husband, Malcolm McRae.

The actress recently spoke to Elle UK where she said, “I don’t want to sound smug, but I love him so much.”

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Anya Taylor-Joy Said Being Married to Malcolm McRae Has Given Her 'Security'

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Image of Anya Taylor-Joy called her husband Malcolm McRae her 'best friend.'
Source: MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy called her husband Malcolm McRae her 'best friend.'

The Witch star also opened up about her relationship dynamic with her musician husband.

“To have a best friend who goes through life with you — it has given me a sense of security that I didn’t really ever dream about,” she gushed.

“It wasn’t something that was on my list. Now that I have it, I just feel emboldened to take more risks because I know I’ve got something really nutritive and solid and healthy and so f—--- fun,” she added.

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Image of Anya Taylor-Joy said Malcolm McRae makes her laugh.
Source: MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy said Malcolm McRae makes her laugh.

“I laugh, like, 90% of the time,” she continued.

She also shared that the key to maintaining their strong bond is checking in with each other every day, even though it isn't always easy.

“Malc’s got a dumb phone,” she remarked, before adding, “And I’ve kind of been offline for a while.”

The Queen's Gambit star also noted that taking a step back from social media has worked wonders for her mental health.

“I do sometimes feel like I don’t know what’s going on, but I think it’s so nice to be fully present,” Taylor-Joy said.

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Anya Taylor-Joy Previously Opened Up About Why She Eloped With Malcolm McRae

Image of Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae eloped in 2022 for an intimate courthouse wedding.
Source: MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae eloped in 2022 for an intimate courthouse wedding.

The couple started dating in 2021 and eloped on April Fools’ Day in 2022, having an intimate courthouse wedding. The actress flew to Australia to film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga shortly after they exchanged vows.

The Hollywood power couple held a second, grand wedding in Venice, Italy, in October 2023 at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta.

The star-studded guest list included Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner, and Nicholas Hoult, among others.

The Emma star explained their decision to elope in a 2024 interview with Elle, noting, “We’re just real romantics.”

Image of Anya Taylor-Joy said her second wedding with Malcom McRae was 'beyond beautiful.'
Source: MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy said her second wedding with Malcom McRae was 'beyond beautiful.'

She also stated that she was “completely and utterly in love.”

“We were born on the same day. And we wanted to make sure that our first experience was something that was completely for us. So we eloped in New Orleans with our two best friends and had the time of our lives,” she added.

Although she admitted that the experience was “magical,” she acknowledged that the second wedding was just as meaningful for them.

“I’m lucky to say that the second experience — with all of our families —was so beyond beautiful, and I just feel very, very lucky,” she said.

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