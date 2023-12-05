'Painful to Watch': Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Trolled for Struggling to Take a Selfie With Fan's Android Phone — See the Awkward Moment
Whoops!
While at Brazil's Comic Con, Anya Taylor-Joy gladly took a few minutes to snap photos with adoring fans — but one person couldn't get a picture because the actress was unfamiliar with his Android phone.
After posing for selfies with several fans, the blonde beauty, 27, took the admirer's phone and tried to capture the photo, but the button she clicked wound up causing the phone to go into lock mode.
The Queen's Gambit lead apologized and gave the device back to the fan, telling him to unlock the phone so they could try again. However, after he returned the phone to her, she would up doing the exact same thing even though it appeared he tried to tell her what button to press.
"F---! I'm sorry," the Golden Globe winner appeared to tell him before she moved on to take selfies with other people in the crowd.
Social media users found the interaction hilarious, noting that Taylor-Joy seemed to have never used an Android phone before, which uses different buttons than an iPhone.
"I literally don’t know why BUT this is SOO funny to me LMFAOOOO," one person wrote on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"She needs to be sponsored by iPhone," quipped a second viewer, while a third noted, "That felt painful to watch."
Despite the incident, the star had a blast while in South America.
"WOW BRAZIL!! Thank you so much for your care, energy and enthusiasm — what a way for this ride to begin. OBRIGADA 💋#furiosa," she captioned a set of Instagram photos from Friday, December 1.
"Ps gracias chicas por los regalos de casa 🤗 ," the Peaky Blinders alum continued. "PPS you guyssss, of course I know Portuguese is spoken in Brazil! I’m just thanking two beauties for some sweet gifts from home😹."
Taylor-Joy was at the pop culture festival to promote Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, an upcoming flick that acts as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. In the film, Taylor Joy plays a younger version of the character first portrayed by Charlize Theron — something the latter insisted she's "not mad about."
The mom-of-two, 48, went on to call Taylor-Joy "one of the greatest f------ actresses."
However, the Oscar winner admitted the movies' director, George Miller, never informed her of the recast.
"But I get that. It’s always tricky. Who wants to pick up the phone and say, like, 'Hey, we’re going to go do this without you.' No one wants to do that. So, I totally get that," Theron explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "And I love George. I know I’ll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."