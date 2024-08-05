Top 10 Most Beautiful Celebrities According to the Golden Ratio of Phi: Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya and More

Based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Anya Taylor-Joy has the most beautiful face in the world. Her facial features came closest to the ancient Greeks' "perfect looking woman" measurement, according to the official reading.

Dr. Julian De Silva of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetics and Plastic Surgery in London said, "Anya Taylor-Joy had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her eyes, with a score of 98.9 percent, which is only 1.1 percent away from being the perfect shape. Anya also had the highest score for her eyebrows and was close to the top in almost every category apart from her lips."

Overall, The Queen's Gambit actress has a golden ratio score of 94.66 percent.