Top 10 Most Beautiful Celebrities According to the Golden Ratio of Phi: Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya and More

most beautiful celebrities according to the golden ratio
Source: MEGA

These celebrities are some of the most beautiful in the world.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Anya Taylor-Joy – 94.66 Percent

anya taylor joy
Source: MEGA

Based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Anya Taylor-Joy has the most beautiful face in the world. Her facial features came closest to the ancient Greeks' "perfect looking woman" measurement, according to the official reading.

Dr. Julian De Silva of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetics and Plastic Surgery in London said, "Anya Taylor-Joy had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her eyes, with a score of 98.9 percent, which is only 1.1 percent away from being the perfect shape. Anya also had the highest score for her eyebrows and was close to the top in almost every category apart from her lips."

Overall, The Queen's Gambit actress has a golden ratio score of 94.66 percent.

Zendaya – 94.37 Percent

zendaya
Source: MEGA

As the second most beautiful woman, Zendaya outshined other artists by having a 94.27 percent golden ratio score.

Bella Hadid – 94.35 Percent

bella hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid came in third with a 94.35 percent golden ratio score. The supermodel also has the most beautiful chin, almost achieving a perfect grade with a 99.7 percent score.

Despite being one of the most beautiful women in the world, Hadid previously opened up about living with impostor syndrome.

"People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," said Hadid. "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette."

Margot Robbie – 93.43 Percent

margot robbie
Source: MEGA

Dr. De Silva applauded Margot Robbie, who came in fourth on the list, for having high scores in all categories except the brow area. The Barbie actress got a total score of 93.43 percent.

Song Hye-kyo – 92.67 Percent

song hye kyo
Source: MEGA

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo got fifth place, thanks to her unmatched beauty at 42 years old.

"Song Hye-kyo, the South Korean actress known for her work on The Grandmaster, Descendants of the Sun and the hit Netflix drama The Glory, got top marks for her eyes which, with a score of 99.7 percent, were only 0.3 percent from perfection," Dr. De Silva said. "She scored very well in all other categories apart from her eyebrows and her forehead."

The Full House actress got a total golden ratio score of 92.67 percent.

Beyoncé – 92.4 Percent

beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé was ranked sixth on the most beautiful celebrities, according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

"Beyoncé was the second oldest woman on the list and she still looks incredible as she approaches her 43rd birthday in September," said Dr. De Silva. "She scored the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6 percent) and had very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips."

Taylor Swift – 91.64 Percent

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

With a 91.64 percent golden ratio score, Taylor Swift made it to seventh place on the list.

"Taylor Swift rates very highly for her chin and lips but was kept back by a low score for her eyebrows," Dr. De Silva said of the "So Long, London" singer.

Zhang Ziyi – 91.51 Percent

zhang ziyi
Source: MEGA

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi came in seventh place with a 91.51 percent golden ratio score.

"She scored very highly for her eye position and her face shape but had one of the lowest marks for her lips," Dr. De Silva, who noted that the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress is the oldest on the list, shared.

Alia Bhatt – 91.14 Percent

alia bhatt
Source: MEGA

Alia Bhatt ranked ninth on the list, boasting a 91.14 percent golden ratio score.

Dr. De Silva explained, "Alia Bhatt is a Bollywood superstar who was named the first Indian global ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci last year. She scored highly for her face shape and her eye position but was marked down for the shape of her nose and her eyebrows."

Nazanin Boniadi – 90.89 Percent

nazanin boniadi
Source: MEGA

Dr. De Silva pinpointed Nazanin Boniadi as the celebrity with the most beautiful nose, giving her 97.4 percent. The General ranked 10th on the list with a 90.89 percent golden ratio score.

