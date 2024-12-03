Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple, 20, Rolls Her Eyes Moments Before She's Introduced at Debutante Ball: Watch
Over it?
Though Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, got all dolled up to make her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes, the 20-year-old seemed less than excited about the special moment while behind closed doors.
In a TikTok video, Apple and her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, linked arms and waited in line to be introduced, but after her date did a little jig and they exchanged a few words, the celebrity offspring appeared to roll her eyes.
However, Apple was perfectly composed when the two were called into the ballroom.
Apple stunned in a pale blue strapless dress accented with a black bow by Valentino, which according to Vogue, took 750 hours to make.
Gwyneth, 52, attended the event as well, as did the Coldplay singer, 47, their son, Moses, 18, and the actress' mom, Blythe Danner, 81.
The Goop founder shared photos from the night with the caption, "special long weekend in Paris 💙."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2022, Apple went off to college, which the mom-of-two called "truly horrifying."
"I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," Gwyneth said of her firstborn leaving the nest. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."
Though the Oscar winner and her former husband split in 2014, they have remained dedicated to amicably co-parenting.
"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from," Gwyneth shared during a 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
"But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it," the actress added. "You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."
Paltrow went on to marry TV producer Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018, and the "Yellow" singer has been in an on-off romance with Dakota Johnson, 35, since 2017. It's been rumored that the musician and the 50 Shades of Grey star became engaged at some point during their relationship.
Johnson admires taking on a stepmom role to Chris' two children, gushing in a 2024 interview, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."
Gwyneth is a stepmom to Falchuk's two kids, whom he welcomed from his previous marriage.