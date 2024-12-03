or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gwyneth Paltrow
OK LogoNEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple, 20, Rolls Her Eyes Moments Before She's Introduced at Debutante Ball: Watch

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin.
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Apple Martin appeared to be a bit frustrated during her debutante debut.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Over it?

Though Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, got all dolled up to make her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes, the 20-year-old seemed less than excited about the special moment while behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok video, Apple and her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, linked arms and waited in line to be introduced, but after her date did a little jig and they exchanged a few words, the celebrity offspring appeared to roll her eyes.

However, Apple was perfectly composed when the two were called into the ballroom.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow daughter apple rolls eyes debutante ball watch
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, was caught rolling her eyes before being introduced at a debutante ball.

Article continues below advertisement

Apple stunned in a pale blue strapless dress accented with a black bow by Valentino, which according to Vogue, took 750 hours to make.

Gwyneth, 52, attended the event as well, as did the Coldplay singer, 47, their son, Moses, 18, and the actress' mom, Blythe Danner, 81.

The Goop founder shared photos from the night with the caption, "special long weekend in Paris 💙."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow daughter apple rolls eyes debutante ball watch
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Both of Apple's parents attended the Paris, France, event.

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Apple went off to college, which the mom-of-two called "truly horrifying."

"I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," Gwyneth said of her firstborn leaving the nest. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Oscar winner and her former husband split in 2014, they have remained dedicated to amicably co-parenting.

"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from," Gwyneth shared during a 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow daughter apple rolls eyes debutante ball watch
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Apple started her college education in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it," the actress added. "You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

Paltrow went on to marry TV producer Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018, and the "Yellow" singer has been in an on-off romance with Dakota Johnson, 35, since 2017. It's been rumored that the musician and the 50 Shades of Grey star became engaged at some point during their relationship.

Johnson admires taking on a stepmom role to Chris' two children, gushing in a 2024 interview, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Gwyneth is a stepmom to Falchuk's two kids, whom he welcomed from his previous marriage.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.