Ariana Grande Addresses Fan Backlash Over Body Changes, Says Former Figure Was 'Unhealthiest Version' Of Herself — Watch

Grande began by saying how she's bad at speaking on these issues publicly, but wanted "to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

"We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what," the Grammy Award winner explained, before adding, "There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don't like."