Ariana Grande Addresses Fan Backlash Over Body Changes, Says Former Figure Was 'Unhealthiest Version' Of Herself — Watch
Ariana Grande made it clear she's in a healthy place with her body.
On Tuesday, April 11, the pop sensation took to TikTok to address fan backlash over her thin figure and why she feels people should stay away from commenting on other people's appearances.
Grande began by saying how she's bad at speaking on these issues publicly, but wanted "to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."
"We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what," the Grammy Award winner explained, before adding, "There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don't like."
"The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande said of her figure over the years — in which, she navigated the horrific Manchester bombing in 2017 that killed 22 people and the sudden death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my 'healthy.' But that in fact wasn't my 'healthy.'"
"You never know what someone is going through," the Wicked actress continued. "So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with."
"I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through," she made clear. "No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything, yeah I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."
Grande's loyal fans expressed concern for her health after the 29-year-old stepped out with costar Cynthia Erivo in London to see Jeff Goldblum’s concert last week.
“Ariana Grande looks worryingly thin,” a concerned Twitter user penned of Grande before another person chimed in, “Very controversial opinion but she’s seriously too thin … I’m worried for her.”