'She's Wearing a Duvet Cover': Ariana Grande's Bold Oscars Dress Gets Trolled on Social Media
Social media was tickled pink when Ariana Grande took to the carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.
The singer-actress channeled her Wicked character Glinda by wearing a Giambattista Valli strapless bubblegum pink gown that featured ruching throughout. To amp up the drama, she wore a matching poofy attachment that flowed out in a huge train.
Grande donned pointed-toe heels in the same shade and wore her blonde locks up in a curly style.
While some people loved the homage to her movie character, others on social media couldn't help but poke fun at the bold style.
"She’s wearing a duvet cover y’all," one person tweeted. "This is an ugly a-- dress."
"It looks like the anatomical model of the digestive system," joked another individual, while a third wrote in agreement, "Looks like something we drew in biology class."
The Nickelodeon alum — who revealed via Instagram that she was almost late to the carpet because of traffic — attended the show solo, with boyfriend Ethan Slater nowhere to be seen.
Grande has been having a very busy week, as one day after she released her album Eternal Sunshine, she was the musical guest on the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live.
The superstar's new music hints at her messy 2023 divorce from Dalton Gomez.
In the album's titular tune, she seems to imply that the real estate guru cheated on her, singing, "I'll be the first to say, 'I'm sorry'/ Now you got me feelin' sorry, I showed you all my demons, all my lies/ Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you're in her."
Despite the assumptions, the "Break Free" vocalist asked fans to refrain from making rude remarks about people in her life
"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "… i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite."
"Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely," she concluded.