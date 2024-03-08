'You Will Pay': Ariana Grande Fans Go Wild as New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Hints at Dalton Gomez Allegedly Cheating Throughout Their Marriage
Ariana Grande seemed to spill quite a bit of tea in her new album, Eternal Sunshine.
After the pop icon, 30, dropped her highly anticipated body of work on Friday, March 8, fans went crazy on social media over the lyrics of the title track which hint at her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, allegedly cheating on her throughout their marriage.
In the song, Grande sings, "I'll be the first to say, 'I'm sorry'/ Now you got me feelin' sorry, I showed you all my demons, all my lies/ Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you're in her."
"I found a good boy, and he's on my side/ You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine," the chart-topper croons, seemingly referring to new boyfriend Ethan Slater.
"Dalton Gomez … you will pay for your crimes," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote after hearing the juicy tune.
"So Ariana was being cheated on & the media was called HER the homewrecker???" a second person exclaimed.
"The world calling Ariana a cheat when it seems like Dalton cheated on Ariana instead oh I’m going to wait for karma to land on the entire gp," a third added.
"Eternal Sunshine is absolutely perfect. the blend of R&B and pop has never been tighter, lyrics never clearer, the translations are so tight, the concept is so clear.. Ariana is really at her best, this the best way to come back & I’m immensely proud. & f---- Dalton Gomez," a fourth user penned.
Grande, who was married to the real estate broker, 28, from 2021 until 2023, sat down for a candid interview with Zane Lowe where she opened up about how her new album.
"The question is, ‘How do I know if I'm in the right relationship, if I found the right person?’" Lowe said before pointing to the song "ordinary things" that takes a better look at the issue.
"I knew ‘ordinary things’ was the end of the album," the Wicked star explained. "I was like, ‘This is the last song, but I wonder how I can put that button on it and have it land emotionally the way that I feel it can, and how can I answer the question?’”
"More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before," she continued. "I’ve loved every minute of making this album – the videos, rehearsing, putting the roll-out together, doing the photo shoots, every single part of it."