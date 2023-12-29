Ariana Grande Admits 2023 Has Been the 'Most Challenging' But 'Most Transformative' Year After Dalton Gomez Divorce
Ariana Grande got remarkably candid about her journey over the past year.
After the pop star's divorce from Dalton Gomez and her newfound romance with Ethan Slater, Grande, 30, took to her Instagram Story to reflect on what she's learned in the past 12 months.
"One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," she wrote in a lengthy social media update on Friday, December 29. "There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings. I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment."
The "Break Free" singer noted how focused she's been on her music and projects like the highly anticipated Wicked movie, but confessed strangers' opinions have still left a profound effect on her.
"I've never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life," she explained.
"I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other," Grande continued. "I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family, and fans alike)."
"I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to," the chart-topper admitted. "I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not."
Despite the mixed emotions, Grande emphasized how grateful she was to experience it all. "I feel softer and stronger all at once. I cannot wait for next year," she concluded the message.
Grande's life has been nothing short of a whirlwind as of late. The former child star finalized her divorce from the real estate broker, 28, in October after two years of marriage.
In the months following, "The Way" songstress made headlines for her budding relationship with the Spamalot actor, 31, after meeting on the set of Wicked. When they first crossed paths, Slater was married to the mother of his child.
"Ethan and Ariana's relationship is getting super serious," an insider said of the new couple. "They're both very involved in each other's lives. They're both super family-oriented and love that about each other."
"They think he's the perfect match for her," the source added. "Ethan is extremely respectful of her boundaries and her profession."