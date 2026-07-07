Ariana Grande and Ex Ricky Alvarez's Food Shopping Outing Was 'Fake' and Not Romantic, Claims Body Language Expert: 'Her Smile Is Inauthentic'

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Is Ariana Grande back with ex Ricky Alvarez? The pop star shocked fans when she was seen spending time with Alvarez shortly after her split from Ethan Slater was revealed, but a body language expert believes the dancer's latest food shopping outing with the singer proves they're not currently in a romantic relationship.

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Source: @arianagrande/instagram Ariana Grande and ex Ricky Alvarez went food shopping together on the Fourth of July.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, Honigmann pointed to multiple things that signaled they're just friends when they were spotted carrying out grocery bags from Whole Foods on the Fourth of July. To start, the two were not "facing each other in any of the photos." There also appeared to be no eye contact. "When a couple is in love, or when they're in a passionate relationship, they'll be naturally drawn towards each other," she explained. "They'd be naturally inclined to look at each other's faces, their torsos will face one another, feet pointing towards the partner."

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Ricky Alvarez Looked 'Confused'

Source: @rickyrozay/instagram A body language expert said Ricky Alvarez looked more like the singer's employee than a romantic partner.

Honigman said their body language was "misaligned," hinting the photos could have been a set up. Alvarez appeared "confused" with his "furrowed brow," signaling "he's not sure what they're even doing there. Why are they at the shops instead of ordering food? Ricky is unsure." "When carrying the bags, Ricky's arms spread wide, making his body appear larger, as if justifying his presence there by demonstrating how useful he is for supermarket trips," she continued. "This show of productivity would appear to suggest that Ricky himself doesn't know why he's there with Ariana, and what purpose this shopping trip serves."

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Dissecting Ariana Grande's 'Inauthentic' Smile

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Source: mega The body language expert said the actress' 'excessive' smiling made her grin seem 'inauthentic.'

Honigman pointed out the Wicked star's "excessive" smiling as well. "In all of the photos from that scene, her smile never drops or changes, it remains fixed to her face in an unnatural way," she said. "This smile is frozen, which makes it appear inauthentic, and in addition, she's not smiling at any specific person, which adds to the eerie nature of the smile." The expert believes the grin was "constructed especially for the cameras."

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'The Whole Trip Is Fake'

Source: mega Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

"The whole trip is fake, and is meant to create a specific impression," the expert expressed. "Grande is the one in the lead, stepping ahead of Alvarez at times, giving instruction and leading with action, which lets us know that the shopping trip was her idea." Honigman thinks the Nickelodeon alum "orchestrated" the outing to show "how happy and domestic she is." "She's letting someone know that she's moved on, even though this is not the truth," Honigman claimed. "Ricky is not there as a partner, but more as an employee, following instructions and falling in line."

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Source: mega Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande broke up 'several months' ago, an insider claimed in June.