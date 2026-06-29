Ariana Grande Has Been 'Hanging Out' With Ex Ricky Alvarez After Ethan Slater Split: Source

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Ariana Grande has sparked speculation again with recent reports suggesting she has been spending time with ex Ricky Alvarez. The two were spotted together in Austin, Texas, on June 26 on a lunch date before the pop star's Eternal Sunshine Tour stop. After photos from their outing went viral on social media, a source told People that "they've been hanging out recently."

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Source: MEGA Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez remained friends after their breakup in 2016.

This comes after Grande and Ethan Slater split earlier this year, after almost three years of dating. An insider told People in June that their breakup was "amicable" and a result of "careful consideration" over a long period of time. "They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months," the insider added. So, the singer's recent closeness to Alvarez has fans wondering whether the former couple may be giving their relationship another chance.

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Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s Bond Has Remained Strong for Over a Decade

View this post on Instagram Source: @rickyroza/ Instagram Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez reportedly spotted dinning in Texas.

Alvarez and Grande first met when he was hired as one of the singer’s background dancers in mid-2014. Their connection turned romantic in the following months, and they officially dated from 2015 to 2016. Grande gushed about her relationship with Alvarez to Billboard in May 2016, noting that he made her feel content. “We're happy,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer told the outlet at the time. She added, “I'm a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that's all anyone cares to know,” before concluding, “The end.”

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Source: MEGA Ricky Alvarez complimented Ariana Grande for her song 'Thank You, Next.'

Their abrupt split just a couple of months later surprised many fans. However, reports suggested that the duo remained friends despite deciding to end their romantic relationship. In 2019, Grande released her fifth studio album, thank you, next, which contained the retrospective title song in which she reflected on her past failed relationships. The Grammy-winning singer made several personal references, including one line dedicated to Alvarez: “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.” Following the track’s release in 2018, Alvarez jokingly reacted to the line with a video posted on his Instagram Story, per People.

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Source: MEGA Ariana Grande gave a shoutout to Ricky Alvarez on Instagram after his reaction to 'Thank You, Next' went viral.

“Nothing but gratitude,” he wrote in the next slide with a black heart emoji. “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you're welcome)” Alvarez concluded the post. Grande reposted his reaction to her Instagram Story, writing, “Oh for sure … ty next.” “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH I'M SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly,” Grande added in the next Story. Fans became speculative about whether the pair had rekindled their romance after their interesting social media exchange. However, Grande quickly shut them down by replying to a comment with, “We're friends, everyone take a big ol breather,” and tacked on a black heart emoji.

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Are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Rekindling Their Connection?

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's recent closeness is making fans speculate about their relationship.

Although Grande shut down speculations of her and Alvarez getting back together back then, the rumors have started swirling again following their outing. Especially as she has also started changing the lyrics to “thank you, next” during her recent performances of the song, in referenece to the dancer.

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Source: MEGA Ariana Grande has been changing the lyrics of 'Thank You, Next' during her recent performances of the song.