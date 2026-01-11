The One Brutal Rumor That Could Break Up Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still together despite split rumors.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande was previously married to Dalton Gomez.

One source said: "Ariana and Ethan have not split up, but the noise around them online has been relentless. They were both present at the Leicester Square premiere and the celebration afterward, yet they deliberately avoided appearing together to stop their private lives becoming a public sideshow." The same source added after the London events Grande returned to her suite at the Mandarin Oriental, with Slater joining her later in private. "They are fully aware of the commentary swirling around them, and it has been a difficult few months," they said. "For them, the priority has been keeping things private and carving out time together away from the spotlight." Grande and Slater then rejoined the wider cast, including Cynthia Erivo, to travel to Singapore for the next leg of the Wicked follow-up's promotional run. Another insider said the couple planned to retreat from public view once the immediate press commitments ended.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater put split rumors to rest when she hosted 'SNL.'

They added: "After the current promotional push wraps up, they plan to step back and spend time together out of public view. They have always avoided making their relationship a public performance, and despite some strain, they remain a couple. But if rumors keep persisting, they have quietly broken up, it could be the one thing that actually does break them up as few couples can withstand that level of persistent gossip. Facing that would have a damaging influence on even the strongest of bonds." Over the holiday period, the pair appeared to push back against breakup rumors by sharing overlapping Instagram Stories from an intimate Boxing Day gathering with friends. Slater posted clips of Grande smiling at him behind the camera with her dog Toulouse, which she later reposted with pink heart stickers.

Source: MEGA Ethan Slater supported Ariana Grande at 'SNL.'