Ariana Grande Is 'Sick in Her Mind': Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mom Slams Singer for Saying Late Serial Killer Is Her Dream Dinner Date

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's numerous victims is not happy with Ariana Grande after the pop star recently made a shocking confession about her "obsession" with the serial killer.

Late aspiring model Tony Hughes’ mother, Shirley, ridiculed the Wicked actress during a conversation with a news publication after the "thank u, next" singer admitted to once telling a young fan her dream dinner date was the cannibalistic man who was killed in prison after murdering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.