Ariana Grande Is 'Sick in Her Mind': Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mom Slams Singer for Saying Late Serial Killer Is Her Dream Dinner Date
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's numerous victims is not happy with Ariana Grande after the pop star recently made a shocking confession about her "obsession" with the serial killer.
Late aspiring model Tony Hughes’ mother, Shirley, ridiculed the Wicked actress during a conversation with a news publication after the "thank u, next" singer admitted to once telling a young fan her dream dinner date was the cannibalistic man who was killed in prison after murdering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
"To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind," Shirley harshly declared of Ariana. "It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him."
"It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did," the traumatized mom added in reference to Ariana explaining during a recent podcast appearance how a young fan asked who, living or dead, she would love to sit down with for dinner.
Shirley said she was most of all upset with Ariana’s behavior when telling the story, as the "7 rings" hitmaker was laughing while discussing her infatuation with Jeffrey — despite the killer murdering Tony, who was deaf and unable to speak when his life was taken by the serial slayer after meeting him at a gay bar in 1991.
Tony’s sister, Barbara Hughes-Holt, expressed a desire for Ariana to apologize in hopes her fanbase can understand how hurtful it could be for the families of victims when playfully idolizing a serial killer.
"Unfortunately, until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn’t know what we have been through," she noted.
Anger from Tony’s loved ones comes after the award-winning artist’s comments went viral following her appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast alongside co-hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.
Recalling her conversation with the young fan, Ariana detailed: "I was like, 'Oh, you're so cute. Who, um—mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?' And they were like, 'Sure, I guess, what's the answer?' And I was like, 'Um, Jeffrey Dahmer's pretty fascinating, I think I would have loved to have met him. Like, you know, maybe with a third party or something. I have questions I want to...I have a lot to...I don't know, I would love to…'"
"And the parents were like, 'We'll explain it later, sweetheart.' And I was like, 'I'll just sing 'Problem' and go home,'" Ariana quipped after admitting, "I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger."