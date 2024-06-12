'I'm Upset': Ariana Grande Admits She's 'Reprocessing' Her Experience on Nickelodeon's 'Victorious' After Hearing Survivors' Stories

“I think the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting, and I think there should be therapists,” the “We Can’t Be Friends” artist said. “I think parents should allowed to be wherever they want to be, and I think not only on kids’ sets. If anyone wants to do this, or music, or anything at this level of exposure, there should be in the contract something about therapy is mandatory twice a week or thrice a week, or something like that.”

Grande noted it was “beautiful” that “Liz and I got to fall in love with these characters that we created and learn what it feels like to be so in a character that you can’t separate yourself from it. But yeah, the rest of it is still being worked on.”