Ariana Grande Is 'Madly in Love' With Boyfriend Ethan Slater: 'They've Been Talking About How They Plan to Spend Forever Together'
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance may be going the distance.
According to an insider, the pop star, 31, and the Broadway actor, 32, have been discussing taking their relationship to the next level after meeting and falling in love on the set of Wicked.
"Ariana is madly in love and very eager to marry Ethan," a source claimed. "They’ve both been talking quite openly about how they plan to spend forever together."
While marriage could be in the cards, starting a family could also be a possibility. "She’s talking about their future kids a lot," an insider alleged. "So that’s something that will likely happen before long as well. [Ethan] does have a child already so she’s had the chance to try out the stepmom role and she says she loves it."
Slater shares his 2-year-old son with his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, whom he finalized his divorce from in September. For her part, Grande was previously married to Dalton Gomez from 2021 until they separated in early 2023.
Although the two have kept their relationship out of the public eye, they have gushed over each other's work while on the press tour for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
"And he's so amazing in this film. He's such an amazing person," the "The Way" singer said in an interview about the Spamalot actor, who plays Boq. "I'm so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy."
Slater said equally as adoring statements about Grande, who plays Glinda. “It was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited,” Slater said in a recent interview. “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."
Despite his current happiness, Slater touched upon how difficult it was to have people question the timing of when the pair got together. "I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he explained.
"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard," Slater admitted.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Grande and Slater.