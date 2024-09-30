Ariana Grande Slams Rumors Boyfriend Ethan Slater Cheated on His Wife to Date Her: 'Disappointing'
Ariana Grande is clearing up the rumors about how her relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater began.
In a new interview, published on Monday, September 30, the singer, 31, said Slater didn't leave his wife for her when they started dating.
“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship],” the actress told Vanity Fair in a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio.
“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande said of Slater, who she began dating while filming the movie. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."
“There is no one on this earth with a better heart,” she added, slamming claims she's an "evil diva." “And that is something that no bulls--- tabloid can rewrite in real life.”
Grande claimed the media has been "trying to destroy" her since she was a teenager. “The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally,” she stated.
As OK! previously reported, Slater, 32, and Grande's relationship was confirmed in July 2023.
Two months later, the "we can't be friends" songstress filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.
For his part, Slater was married to Lilly Jay since 2018, and they share son Ezra, 2.
After the news was made public, Jay was appalled at her ex for moving on so quickly with the Hollywood starlet. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”
At the time, a source claimed Slater and Grande's romance wasn't out of the blue.
“She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,” our source claimed at the time.
“She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” the insider said, adding that Slater had been separated from Jay for two months before dating Grande.
On her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, which came out in March, Grande seemingly addressed the hearsay on "Yes, And," singing: “Your business is yours, and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d--- I ride?”