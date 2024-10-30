or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ethan Slater
OK LogoNEWS

Ethan Slater Says It's Been 'Difficult' to Have People 'Speculate' About His Relationship With Ariana Grande

ethan slater specualtion ariana grande
Source: mega

Ethan Slater commented on his relationship with Ariana Grande and how they've managed to keep their romance private.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ethan Slater revealed how tough it's been to have his relationship with Ariana Grande be picked apart by the public.

"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," Slater, who started dating the pop star, 31, after her divorce from Dalton Gomez, said in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement
ethan slater specualtion ariana grande
Source: mega

Ariana Grande met Ethan Slater while working on the new 'Wicked' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
ethan slater specualtion ariana grande
Source: mega

Ethan Slater was previously married to Lilly Jay.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the ups and downs, Slater, 32, said it's been "an amazing year" and their romance has been a "really beautiful thing."

"I’m just really excited," Slater, who was previously married to Lilly Jay, added. "Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through. And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it.”

Slater, who appears in the new Wicked movie alongside his girlfriend, said he's thrilled for people to see her shine. "I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this," he raved of Grande, who plays Glinda opposite Slater’s Boq.

"She’s poured herself into it," Slater continued. "I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

MORE ON:
Ethan Slater

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ethan slater specualtion ariana grande
Source: mega

Ariana Grande was previously married to Dalton Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Grande previously slammed haters who commented on when the two got together.

“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship],” the actress told Vanity Fair in a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio.

“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande said of Slater, who she began dating while filming the movie. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."

Article continues below advertisement
ethan slater specualtion ariana grande
Source: mega

Ethan Slater gushed over his relationship with Ariana Grande.

GQ spoke to Slater.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.