Ethan Slater Says It's Been 'Difficult' to Have People 'Speculate' About His Relationship With Ariana Grande

Despite the ups and downs, Slater, 32, said it's been "an amazing year" and their romance has been a "really beautiful thing."

"I’m just really excited," Slater, who was previously married to Lilly Jay, added. "Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through. And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it.”

Slater, who appears in the new Wicked movie alongside his girlfriend, said he's thrilled for people to see her shine. "I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this," he raved of Grande, who plays Glinda opposite Slater’s Boq.

"She’s poured herself into it," Slater continued. "I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”