Ethan Slater Says It's Been 'Difficult' to Have People 'Speculate' About His Relationship With Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater revealed how tough it's been to have his relationship with Ariana Grande be picked apart by the public.
"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," Slater, who started dating the pop star, 31, after her divorce from Dalton Gomez, said in a new interview.
"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love," he continued.
Despite the ups and downs, Slater, 32, said it's been "an amazing year" and their romance has been a "really beautiful thing."
"I’m just really excited," Slater, who was previously married to Lilly Jay, added. "Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through. And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it.”
Slater, who appears in the new Wicked movie alongside his girlfriend, said he's thrilled for people to see her shine. "I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this," he raved of Grande, who plays Glinda opposite Slater’s Boq.
"She’s poured herself into it," Slater continued. "I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”
As OK! previously reported, Grande previously slammed haters who commented on when the two got together.
“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship],” the actress told Vanity Fair in a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio.
“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande said of Slater, who she began dating while filming the movie. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."
GQ spoke to Slater.