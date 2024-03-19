Officially Over: Ariana Grande to Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million With No Future Alimony as They Finalize Divorce
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's marriage is officially over.
According to court documents, the pop star and the real estate broker's two-year union was dissolved in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 19, six months after Grande, 30, filed for divorce from Gomez, 28.
Per the agreement, the Wicked actress will pay the businessman a one-time payment of $1,250,000 with no future alimony. Grande will also give her former spouse half of the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles property and pay $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees.
The former couple already had a pre-nuptial agreement in place, shared no children and had no other legal disagreements during the split, so the case was able to move quickly through the legal system.
Grande and Gomez separated more than a year ago and settled the case in October 2023. However, the two were required to wait six months before the judge's order could take effect.
Both parties have moved on from their romance, as the "7 Rings" vocalist has been dating her movie musical costar Ethan Slater, while Gomez has been spotted smooching actress Maika Monroe.
Grande's love with the Broadway actor, 31, made headlines since the end of his marriage to his former wife, Lilly Jay, seemingly coincided with the start of his romance with the chart-topper.
Despite the public narrative about Grande being a factor in the end of Slater's union, Wicked cast member Bowen Yang recently came to their defense.
"The narrative is wrong, and she's not even outwardly saying that, but the narrative has been incorrect," the SNL star claimed during an episode of his and Matt Rogers' "Las Culturistas" podcast.
"People have even retracted things in these stories with no f------ apology to the people who are involved, and I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging on to as correct is incorrect," he continued of the speculation that Slater cheated.
"This is the only thing that I'm going to acknowledge about the situation, which is that like there is such an un-queer, puritanical Christian way we are approaching marriage in the discourse. It's very tradwife," Yang explained of the scandalous situation. "Everyone's being very like, 'the sanctity of marriage,' and, of course, it is so much more complicated than that."
The Associated Press obtained the court documents.