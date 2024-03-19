Officially Over: Ariana Grande to Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million With No Future Alimony as They Finalize Divorce

Per the agreement, the Wicked actress will pay the businessman a one-time payment of $1,250,000 with no future alimony. Grande will also give her former spouse half of the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles property and pay $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees.

The former couple already had a pre-nuptial agreement in place, shared no children and had no other legal disagreements during the split, so the case was able to move quickly through the legal system.

Grande and Gomez separated more than a year ago and settled the case in October 2023. However, the two were required to wait six months before the judge's order could take effect.