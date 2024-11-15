Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are 'Happier Than Ever' Now That They're 'Out of Hiding': 'They're Good People Who Fell in Love'

The Scream Queens alum's man has also raved about her performance as Glinda. “It was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited,” Slater said in a recent interview. “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! star also touched on how difficult it was for his split from James to be played out in front of the world. "I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," Slater added.