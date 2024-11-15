Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are 'Happier Than Ever' Now That They're 'Out of Hiding': 'They're Good People Who Fell in Love'
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting more comfortable with sharing their romance with the world.
According to an insider, the Wicked cast members could not be more thrilled to be with each other after keeping their relationship private in the fallout from the end of Slater's marriage to his ex-wife, Lilly Jay.
"Ethan and Ariana are out of hiding and happier than ever," a source spilled about the duo. "They’re so excited for the film to come out and for chatter around how they got together to be behind them."
The pop star, 31, and the Spamalot actor, 32, first met on the London set of the highly anticipated film. Grande had been separated from her former husband, Dalton Gomez, while Slater had very recently split from his ex, 30, whom he shares a son with. "They’re good people who fell in love,” the insider noted. “This wasn’t a fling. Ethan and Ariana want to be together."
Recently, the pair has become more open with their adoration for each other. When asked about how the theater actor held the train of her dress at the Australia premiere, the "God Is a Woman" songstress gushed in an interview, "Oh, my God, it's always [adorable]. He's always that adorable."
"And he’s so amazing in this film. He’s such an amazing person," Grande noted of Slater, who plays Boq the Munchkin Man. "I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy."
The Scream Queens alum's man has also raved about her performance as Glinda. “It was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited,” Slater said in a recent interview. “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."
The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! star also touched on how difficult it was for his split from James to be played out in front of the world. "I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," Slater added.
"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard," he noted.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Grande and Slater.