Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photo of Mac Miller's Dog on 7-Year Anniversary of Rapper's Tragic Death Before She Attends 2025 VMAs

Ariana Grande quietly paid tribute to ex Mac Miller on the seven-year anniversary of his unexpected death. Before she hit the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, September 7, the singer uploaded a cute photo on her Instagram Story of her pooch Toulouse sitting on the couch above the late rapper's dog, Myron, whom she took in after he died of a drug overdose in 2018.

Source: @arianagrande/instagram Ariana Grande posted a photo of Mac Miller's dog on the seven-year anniversary of her ex's death.

Miller, who was just 26 when he passed, adopted the pitbull mix in 2017. The stars began dating in 2016, with their relationship coming to an end in May 2018. "I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," the Wicked star, 32, revealed of her former beau in a 2020 interview. "Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

Source: mega The singer-actress dated Mac Miller for around two years, splitting a few months before he died of a drug overdose.

After sharing the photo of the two pooches, Grande shared a video clip of herself on the VMAs red carpet. The pop star stunned in a strapless, floor-length black dress that featured white polka dots. She paired the look with a matching hair bow as well as black ankle-strap heels. This marks the Nickelodeon alum's first appearance at the MTV awards show in five years. This year, she's nominated for seven awards, including Video of the Year, Best Pop Artist and Best Cinematography.

Source: mega The singer recently announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Grande has a busy year ahead, as on August 28, she announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour. The concerts come eight years after a terrorist detonated a bomb directly outside the venue of her show in Manchester, England. The tragedy resulted in the bomber and 22 other people's deaths with hundreds of others injured.

Source: mega The songwriter's new tour kicks off in June 2026.