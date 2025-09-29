Ariana Grande Rips Donald Trump Supporters in Fiery Post

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande is speaking out. On Sunday, September 28, the 32-year-old pop star fired off a bold message to her 523.2 million Instagram followers about the current president. She reposted a note from podcaster Matt Bernstein, which aimed at Donald Trump supporters, questioning if their lives have actually improved eight months into the president's second term.

Source: @arianagrande/Instagram Ariana Grande broke her silence about politics with a fiery Instagram post.

“It’s been 250 days,” the post began. “Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

The post then listed sharp questions, including: “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

Her repost quickly lit up social media, drawing big reactions from fans. One wrote, “I love Ariana Grande for this… She’s right," while another declared, “I love this woman with every fiber in me!” Someone else pointed out, “I like how people are criticizing her right to free speech while using their right to it at the same time.” Another fan said, “Oh, thank god. Her silence in the political arena was deafening.” But not everyone agreed, as one critic hit back with, “She’s a singer. Nobody cares about her political opinions.”

Grande has been vocal about her views before. During the 2024 presidential election, she openly supported Kamala Harris and later expressed heartbreak when the results came in. “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” she wrote on Instagram.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande has previously supported Kamala Harris and has spoken up for trans and non-binary communities.

After Trump’s inauguration remarks, where he vowed to “forge a society that is colourblind and merit-based” and claimed “there are only two genders, male and female,” Grande, who consistently supports the LGBTQIA+ community, reacted with a collage from Advocates For Trans Equality.

The message read: “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity, and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next. No matter what comes, we will protect each other. We have fought even harder battles before — and won. We’ll do it again.”

Source: MEGA The 'eternal sunshine' hitmaker reposted a note questioning whether Donald Trump supporters feel better off eight months into his second term.

The Wicked star later amplified Bernstein’s words again when he reminded followers, “Let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before Donald Trump and will continue to be here after he’s dead. Whether or not you want us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. The sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. It just continues to rise.”

Source: MEGA The singer also backed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for the president’s impeachment.