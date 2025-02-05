'SATC' Star Cynthia Nixon Blasts President Donald Trump's 'Inhumane' Executive Order Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Children
Actress and activist Cynthia Nixon voiced her outrage at a protest in New York City on Monday, February 3, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop providing gender-affirming care for transgender children.
Nixon, best known for her role in Sex and The City, criticized NYU-Langone Hospital for canceling appointments for puberty-blocking medication for at least two children, including two 12-year-olds.
Nixon, who has a trans son named Samuel, denounced the decision, stating that denying young people the same level of care her son received is deeply troubling to her.
She emphasized the importance of providing the "highest care" for trans children, highlighting her personal connections to the issue by mentioning, "My best friend’s kid is trans [too], and my kid’s best friend is trans."
"My wife and I — our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people — young and old, but especially young," she continued.
Nixon shared a clip of her speech at the protest on Instagram and wrote, "Last night I spoke at a rally attended by hundreds of people — organized in less than 36 hours — to demand that NYU Langone and other private hospitals stop being preemptively subservient to Trump’s illegal and inhumane executive order denying trans youth critical care."
"New York is better than this, NYU SHOULD be better than this," she continued.
The protests were organized following NYU's decision to cancel gender-affirming procedures after Trump's executive order, titled "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," which restricts government funds from being allocated to gender-reassignment surgeries or related procedures.
Despite the challenges faced by the trans community due to recent political decisions, Nixon stood firm in her support for trans rights. She criticized Trump, stating that his actions are unacceptable and should not be allowed to impact the lives of trans children in New York.
Nixon also urged the crowd to stand up against such discriminatory measures, declaring: "Here is where we have to take a stand."
The actress found solace in the unity and determination of the protestors, expressing gratitude for their efforts.
She acknowledged the impact of their activism, noting: "Nothing has made me feel so good as coming around the corner today and seeing you all standing here fighting for trans rights."
President Trump is also scheduled to sign an executive order on Wednesday designed to prevent people who were biologically assigned male at birth from participating in women's or girls' sporting events.