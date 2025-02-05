'SATC' Star Cynthia Nixon Blasts President Donald Trump's 'Inhumane' Executive Order Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Children

Nixon, who has a trans son named Samuel, denounced the decision, stating that denying young people the same level of care her son received is deeply troubling to her.

She emphasized the importance of providing the "highest care" for trans children, highlighting her personal connections to the issue by mentioning, "My best friend’s kid is trans [too], and my kid’s best friend is trans."

"My wife and I — our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people — young and old, but especially young," she continued.