Ariana Grande's New Marriage to Dalton Gomez 'Took a Back Seat' as She Filmed 'Wicked': 'They Had an Epic Fight'

Ariana Grande's big movie role played a major part in the breakdown of her marriage to Dalton Gomez.
According to insiders, her relationship with her husband suffered greatly while the chart-topper focused on her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked as they filmed in London.
"They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn't used to dealing with her in full work mode," a source said of the former pair — who married in May 2021. "He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out."
"She's been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice," the source claimed.
With Grande's attention focused elsewhere, the real estate broker made it a point to vie for her attention. "They had an epic fight that lasted all night," the insider alleged of Grande and Gomez. "There were a lot of tears, and Ariana walked out."
The businessman was not ready to throw in the towel on their union, but "Ariana decided not to prolong the inevitable." Friends in the pop singer's inner circle are thrilled the relationship finally met its end. "They thought he was using her for fame," the source explained.
As Grande prepares to officially divorce Gomez, she's been rumored to be dating her costar, Ethan Slater — who is reportedly still married to his estranged wife. "Ariana's already moving on," a source said of the Grammy Award winner.
As OK! previously reported, Grande and Gomez had been separated for quite some time before the news broke about their split. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January," the insider stated. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."
