Dalton Gomez Flew to See Ariana Grande in London as a Desperate Attempt to Save Their Marriage
Dalton Gomez took drastic measures to save his and Ariana Grande's marriage — except he still came out with a broken heart. The real estate agent flew to London back in January in a desperate attempt to fix the couple's problems.
Gomez' visit across the pond while Grande was there filming Wicked was his final effort to pick up the pieces of their marriage, but "it didn’t work out," a source close to the "7 rings" singer spilled to a news publication after it was reported on Monday, July 17, that the spouses had separated.
Though Grande and Gomez didn't find success in being husband and wife, the dynamic duo plans on remaining the best of friends.
"They came to the decision together," an additional insider one insider told the news outlet regarding the shocking split. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."
In fact, remaining "really good friends throughout the entire process," has become a priority for the former flames — especially now that their marital demise has been exposed to the public. "Their friends and families have been trying to protect them."
Rumors swirled that there was trouble in paradise for Grande and Gomez after the "Thank U, Next" singer was spotted without her sparkling wedding ring on two different occasions.
Concerns first mounted back in April, when the 30-year-old went ringless to Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London.
Grande recently was seen sans wedding band once-again during her weekend outing to Wimbledon for the men's singles final on Sunday, July 16.
The downfall of the pair's marriage seemed to have occurred because of her busy career in the spotlight.
Her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked had "taken over her life," and didn't leave the award-winning artist enough time to be a loving wife, a source previously spilled.
"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the insider noted of the movie's intense filming schedule — which has since been put to a halt due to the ongoing writers strike. "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."
Page Six spoke to a source regarding Gomez's trip to London in January.