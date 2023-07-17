Dalton Gomez Flew to See Ariana Grande in London as a Desperate Attempt to Save Their Marriage

Gomez' visit across the pond while Grande was there filming Wicked was his final effort to pick up the pieces of their marriage, but "it didn’t work out," a source close to the "7 rings" singer spilled to a news publication after it was reported on Monday, July 17, that the spouses had separated.

Though Grande and Gomez didn't find success in being husband and wife, the dynamic duo plans on remaining the best of friends.