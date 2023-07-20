Quick Rebound: Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater After Split From Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande really did say "thank u, next."
Just days after it was revealed that the singer and her husband, Dalton Gomez, separated earlier this year, a source claimed she's sparked up a romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
However, the superstar didn't move on as fast as it seems.
"Ariana and Dalton separated in January," the insider explained to the outlet. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."
The two first met last year when they began filming the highly anticipated musical movie.
The British theater star, 31, is currently separated from singer Lilly Jay, whom he married in 2018. They share one son together, who was born last year. A source insisted Grande and Slater's relationship didn't turn romantic until after his separation.
One news outlet pointed out that the duo was sitting next to each other when the Wicked cast celebrated Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win in March (seen above).
As OK! reported, the Nickelodeon alum, 30, and Gomez, 27, parted ways after realizing they couldn't make their "different" lifestyles mesh.
"They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends," one source shared, explaining their post-pandemic lives didn't align.
While the realtor has also been dating around since the split, a source claimed he flew out to London in January to see Grande while filming as a last-ditch effort — however, they realized their issues were too big to overcome.
Neither Gomez nor Grande have officially filed for divorce. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, Calif., in May 2021.
This past May, they made it seems as if all was good and well within their marriage, as the Scream Queens actress shared an anniversary tribute to celebrate their "3.5 years" together.
In 2018, prior to hitting off with the real estate guru, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson after less than two months of dating, but they called things off about four months later.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!