Ariana Grande's Estranged Husband Dalton Gomez Has Been Dating Other People for Months Amid Exes' Split
Not only are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez over, but the real estate agent has seemingly already moved on within months of their split.
According to sources, the Grammy Award winner's estranged husband has been dating other people for "months" following their rumored breakup in January. Despite such a speedy turn around, Grande, 30, apparently has no issue with her ex, 27, getting back out there.
OK! confirmed Monday, July 17, that Grande and Gomez called it quits after two years of marriage, with the songstress' mega-fame and demanding work schedule being partly to blame for their demise.
The soon-to-be divorced duo's "differences" in their lifestyles took a toll on them, spilled one insider, as another confirmed: "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."
As for who was the one to throw in the towel, they added, “They came to the decision together,” after realizing their lives post-pandemic didn't align.
It seems Gomez was the one, however, fighting desperately to save their marriage, as he flew to London back in January, where Grande has been filming Wicked, in a last ditch effort — to no avail.
Following the trip, they agreed to amicably split, with the source explaining they have "been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."
Speculation that there was trouble in paradise for the former flames had been mounting for months after the "Save Your Tears" singer posted several photos to Instagram sans her wedding band. She was also seen ringless at a Jeff Goldblum concert in London back in April.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Adding fuel to the fire was her most recent appearance over the weekend at the Wimbledon men's singles final — where her diamond sparkler was noticeably absent from that finger.
Regardless of what was going on in her private life, Grande appeared to have had a great time watching the game while sitting between Andrew Garfield and her Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey, as she was sharing laughs with the Bridgerton actor throughout the sporting event.
Page Six reported Gomez has been dating again.