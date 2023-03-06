Ariana Madix Revealed She & Tom Sandoval 'Missed Out' On 'Quality Time' Together Last Summer Prior To Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Could this have been a clue?
In the days after Tom Sandoval's bombshell affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, Vanderpump Rules fans have continued to piece together how Sandoval and Ariana Madix's romance could come to such a shocking end.
Prior to the scandal, Madix spoke exclusively with OK! in October of last year at BravoCon 2022 about how she and the disgraced rocker kept their relationship going while both were working on opening their respective restaurants, Schwartz and Sandy's and Something About Her.
"Definitely missing out over the summer on a lot of that quality time that I love to spend with him," the blonde beauty said at the time. "But I always think that if you are busy with stuff — career-based stuff — that is going to better your life. I want that."
"I want him to succeed and I want to be successful as much as I miss those nights where we're just at home doing nothing together," she spilled of Sandoval. "If he's going to be busy doing something, I love that."
Those comments were made five months prior to the news that her longtime boyfriend was allegedly having a six-month romance with their costar behind Madix's back after she reportedly discovered explicit videos of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. According to reports, the rumored pair had been allegedly hooking up since Coachella 2022 — well before the summer.
“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” an insider revealed of the situation. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”
“Bravo is licking its lips at this scandal. There hasn’t been something this juicy on the airwaves for a long time!” an additional source explained.
