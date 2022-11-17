Lala Kent Slams Former Fiancé Randall Emmett For Alleging She Convinced His Ex Ambyr Childers To Fabricate Abuse Claims

Kent went on to seemingly slam her former partner for accusing women of making the abuse up and appeared to allude that Emmett may have paid people off for his bad behavior. “What I’ve learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible — rather, they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced. An art that someone has conquered quite beautifully,” she wrote.

According to court documents, the film producer claimed both of his exes were trying to take him down in order to win their respective custody battles. “I believe that Ambyr and Lauren [Kent's legal name] are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett claimed in the filings.