Lala Kent Slams Former Fiancé Randall Emmett For Alleging She Convinced His Ex Ambyr Childers To Fabricate Abuse Claims
Lala Kent is making sure the public is not buying former fiancé Randall Emmett's shocking claims about her. After the father of her almost 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, accused the Vanderpump Rules star of convincing his ex-wife Ambyr Childers to allege Emmett was abusive towards her, Kent appeared to try and clear her name.
“When the day comes that you crash and burn, you can try to blame everyone around you for your demise," the Bravo star penned in a Wednesday, November 16, Instagram Story. "And not if, but when that day comes — where your truth is revealed that you desperately tried to cover up — you will have to look in the mirror and know [that] no one did this to you but you."
Kent went on to seemingly slam her former partner for accusing women of making the abuse up and appeared to allude that Emmett may have paid people off for his bad behavior. “What I’ve learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible — rather, they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced. An art that someone has conquered quite beautifully,” she wrote.
According to court documents, the film producer claimed both of his exes were trying to take him down in order to win their respective custody battles. “I believe that Ambyr and Lauren [Kent's legal name] are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett claimed in the filings.
“Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so," he continued to allege after Childers was denied a restraining order against him, claiming she received threatening texts from both Emmett and his attorney.
Kent also made allegations that Emmett, who she split from last November, “tackled” her and pushed her to the ground during their relationship.
“Ambyr has never made any allegations of domestic violence against me during our marriage, nor has she ever made allegations of domestic violence against me since we separated,” noted Emmett, who also shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9, with Childers.
“Ambyr states she cannot remember specific incidents of abuse. She cannot remember specific incidents, because there are none," he alleged. “Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham, the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean."
“Lauren and I are in the middle of a very contentious custody litigation, in which Lauren has made false allegations of abuse, though she has never filed a DVRO Request against me, because she knows she is not a victim of abuse," the Fortress producer claimed. “If anyone is a victim of abuse in this relationship, it is me.”
Page Six obtained the legal documents from Emmett.