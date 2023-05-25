Ariana Madix Calls Raquel Leviss a' F****** Rat' in Scathing Text Messages Revealed During First Part of Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

The first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion really lived up to the hype.

During the Wednesday, May 24, special Ariana Madix told Andy Cohen that when she learned of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, she let it all out.

“[Raquel] texted me [after I found out about her affair with Tom],” Ariana, 37, said during the Wednesday, May 24, reunion special. “It took her 48 whole hours to text me ‘I don’t even know what to say, I’m just so sorry.’ And I said ‘F*** off, you f******* rat’ and I blocked her.”