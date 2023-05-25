Ariana Madix Calls Raquel Leviss a' F****** Rat' in Scathing Text Messages Revealed During First Part of Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
The first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion really lived up to the hype.
During the Wednesday, May 24, special Ariana Madix told Andy Cohen that when she learned of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, she let it all out.
“[Raquel] texted me [after I found out about her affair with Tom],” Ariana, 37, said during the Wednesday, May 24, reunion special. “It took her 48 whole hours to text me ‘I don’t even know what to say, I’m just so sorry.’ And I said ‘F*** off, you f******* rat’ and I blocked her.”
“I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you,” Madix told her ex during the episode. “You’re worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f******* stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you.”
Less than three months ago, news broke that Madix had discovered explicit images of Sandoval and Leviss on the former bartender's phone, leading him to come clean about the seven-month long affair with the 28-year-old.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval apologized in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Leviss made a plea of her own to her former close pal, writing, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."