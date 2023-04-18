Ariana Madix Unfollows 'VPR' Costar Billie Lee After She Defends Herself For Hanging Out With Disgraced Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix is not putting up with any of her friends hanging out with Tom Sandoval.
The Something About Her cofounder appeared to have unfollowed her Vanderpump Rules cast member and close friend Billie Lee on Instagram after she was spotting having a late night hang out with the disgraced bartender over the weekend.
The former SUR hostess was not only hanging out with Sandoval — who revealed he and Raquel Leviss were taking a break from their romance — in the late night hours of Sunday, April 16, but then was later seen leaving the TomTom cofounder's Valley Village home that he still shares with Madix the next day.
Lee received backlash from Bravo fans — and even former cast member Kristen Doute who expressed her outrage in the comments section of a post from Instagram account Cici Loves You, writing, "as she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out… smh."
The actress snapped back at the 40-year-old, replying, "@kristendoute ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literary taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like who does that!? It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies. Read the room! You’re [sic] friendship is fake and performative."
On Tuesday, April 18, Lee defended herself for spending time with Sandoval once again in a statement which read, "Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways."
"There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in," she continued. "There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally."
