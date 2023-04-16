Tom Sandoval Spotted In L.A. With Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Billie Lee Amid Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval was photographed spending time in Los Angles with Vanderpump Rules guest star Billie Lee on Friday, April 14, hours after it was revealed Raquel Leviss had checked herself into a mental health facility.

Lee is a transwoman who first appeared on the popular Bravo show in Season 6, famously giving a speech at a Pride celebration. She was formerly a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, and has appeared in 10 episodes of the series.