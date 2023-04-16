Tom Sandoval Spotted In L.A. With Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Billie Lee Amid Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval was photographed spending time in Los Angles with Vanderpump Rules guest star Billie Lee on Friday, April 14, hours after it was revealed Raquel Leviss had checked herself into a mental health facility.
Lee is a transwoman who first appeared on the popular Bravo show in Season 6, famously giving a speech at a Pride celebration. She was formerly a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, and has appeared in 10 episodes of the series.
On the L.A. outing, Sandoval was seen sporting a sleek, all-black 'fit — other than a pair of white sneakers and a necklace. Lee was spotted walking next to him in a blue dress that went just past her knees, a gray sweater and white tennis shoes.
This get-together came the same day it was announced Leviss had decided to seek mental health treatment, over a month after news hit headlines that she'd been engaged in a months-long affair with Sandoval while he was still dating girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," a source spilled earlier this month.
"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the source explained. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
As both Sandoval and Leviss continued to face backlash from fans and colleagues over their fling, the TomTom co-owner opened up on his infidelity in a sit-down with Howie Mandel.
"I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day," the 39-year-old claimed. "I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”
Sandoval also alleged Madix refused to let go of their romance, telling him that he would have to "force" her out of the relationship and that if he broke up with her, he would "effectively be ending" her life.
Page Six reported the photos of Sandoval and Lee.