Revealed: Tom Sandoval Gave Raquel Leviss This Codename To Hide Affair From Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were even sneakier than originally thought about their scandalous affair.
According to insiders, the Vanderpump Rules stars kept their tryst a secret from Ariana Madix by using codenames, with Leviss going by the moniker "Jamie" in Sandoval's phone.
Sources say that it was the TomTom cofounder's idea to use the undercover names, although it is unclear what the former beauty queen called Sandoval during the seven months they were going behind the blonde beauty's back.
Despite Madix never catching on, the Tom Tom & The Most Extras rocker allegedly slipped up and called Leviss by her codename in public on a few occasions.
Lala Kent recently called out the 28-year-old's ability to lie directly to her close friend's face for nearly a year while teasing an unbelievable chat that Leviss has with Madix during an upcoming episode of the hit Bravo series.
"You guys are going to die," the Give Them Lala author said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, adding that Leviss did not "stay away" from Sandoval's girlfriend at the time. "There is one conversation in the finale episode, and [Leviss] is sick."
"It's very upsetting," Andy Cohen emphasized of the interaction between the two. "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one, about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation."
In March, news broke that the bartender had stepped out on his nine year relationship with the Something About Her cofounder — after Madix found explicit photos of the two on Sandoval's phone. However, according to the 39-year-old, he tried to break up with his longtime partner prior to the affair being exposed.
“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval claimed during his bombshell interview with Howie Mandel. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”
