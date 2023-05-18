Ariana Madix Wasn't 'Suspicious' About Tom Sandoval Having an Affair But Knew Something Was 'Going on With Him Mentally': 'He Was Good at Hiding the Evidence'

Before Ariana Madix found out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind her back, she admitted she wasn't nervous that her man was stepping out on her.

"When he would not come or be home super late, I would ask him, ‘Where were you? What we were you doing?’ He would say he was at Tom Schwartz's. I would say, ‘Really?’ I would look at his texts and his phone. He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding the evidence. I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that is what I was picking up on," the 37-year-old said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 17.