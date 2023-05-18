Ariana Madix Wasn't 'Suspicious' About Tom Sandoval Having an Affair But Knew Something Was 'Going on With Him Mentally': 'He Was Good at Hiding the Evidence'
Before Ariana Madix found out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind her back, she admitted she wasn't nervous that her man was stepping out on her.
"When he would not come or be home super late, I would ask him, ‘Where were you? What we were you doing?’ He would say he was at Tom Schwartz's. I would say, ‘Really?’ I would look at his texts and his phone. He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding the evidence. I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that is what I was picking up on," the 37-year-old said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 17.
Elsewhere in the interview, the blonde beauty said she's in a great place despite going through the traumatic event.
"I feel good. My friends have put me in the best position to heal. I am only looking forward and not back," she said. "The person I was missing is maybe not who he is."
When watching back this past season of Vanderpump Rules, she believes it was all "laughable."
"The fabrication of a narrative that was being formed the entire time behind my back — not just from my ex-boyfriend but from his flying monkeys as well — Tom Schwartz mainly," she stated. "I don't think it was covering [for Sandoval.] I think it was actively participating in my downfall."
In the latest episode, Sandoval admitted to Scheana Shay that he cheated on Madix with one other person. Andy Cohen asked her if she knows what they were talking about.
"I have a guess. I am not entirely sure, so I don’t want to trash that person or drag their name through the mud. I haven’t spoken to that person in years. She’s not in the show universe," she replied.
As OK! previously reported, Madix found out about the tryst when looking at her ex's phone. After it came out, Leviss and Sandoval both shared statements about the matter.
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," Sandoval said.
The 28-year-old made her own statement, writing, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."