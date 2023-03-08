Raquel Leviss Insists She's 'Not A Victim' After Speaking Out About Bombshell Tom Sandoval Affair: 'There Is No Excuse'
Raquel Leviss has broken her silence about her jaw-dropping affair with Tom Sandoval that went on for months behind Ariana Madix's back.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the Vanderpump Rules star said in a statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
Mere hours earlier, the TomTom co-owner issued a second apology, this time finally telling his girlfriend-of-nine-years how sorry he was for betraying her for so long.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval wrote in a statement issued on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8.
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he penned. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
The Bravo world was rocked on Friday, March 3, after reports surfaced that Sandoval and Leviss engaged in a months-long affair unbeknownst to Madix — who found explicit videos of the former beauty queen on her boyfriend's phone.
In the days that followed, cameras went back to capture the aftermath of the bombshell scandal. “Everything about this is 100 percent real,” an insider dished of the upcoming, highly-anticipated episodes.
“Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real," the source made clear.
ET obtained the statement from Leviss.