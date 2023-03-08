Raquel Leviss Insists She's 'Not A Victim' After Speaking Out About Bombshell Tom Sandoval Affair: 'There Is No Excuse'

Raquel Leviss has broken her silence about her jaw-dropping affair with Tom Sandoval that went on for months behind Ariana Madix's back.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the Vanderpump Rules star said in a statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."