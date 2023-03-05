Tom Sandoval Begs Fans To ‘Leave’ Tom Schwartz Alone After Raquel Leviss Affair Unravels: ‘Direct Your Anger Towards Me’
Tom Sandoval is more focused on his business than the people he has hurt in the process of his messy affair, it seems.
On Saturday, March 4, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to apologize for his explosive affair with Raquel Leviss — which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.
"Hey, I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," Sandoval's statement read.
"Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions," the reality star explained of his best friend — who was rumored to be dating Leviss at the time of Sandoval's affair.
"This was a very personal thing. Also, Schwartz and Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing," Sandoval continued, as he seemingly pleaded for fans not to take out their anger about the situation on any of his shared businesses.
"Please direct your anger towards me and them. They did nothing wrong. I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions," the 39-year-old continued, however, he left out an apology for his longtime lover Madix.
"I will be taking a step back and taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees and partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything," Sandoval concluded.
Tensions remain high between the Vanderpump Rules stars.
As OK! exclusively learned on Saturday afternoon, Leviss confided in her costar Scheana Shay about her scandalous romance with Sandoval — which left Shay absolutely outraged.
"When Raquel told Scheana, the tension was palpable. Scheana was furious. She told Raquel how she felt in no uncertain terms: that this was a monumental betrayal. She said their friendship couldn’t survive it," an insider revealed.
"Scheana told Raquel she had to take sides and she would be siding with Ariana. Scheana can't believe Raquel would do something like that," the source concluded.