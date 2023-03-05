Tom Sandoval Begs Fans To ‘Leave’ Tom Schwartz Alone After Raquel Leviss Affair Unravels: ‘Direct Your Anger Towards Me’

"This was a very personal thing. Also, Schwartz and Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing," Sandoval continued, as he seemingly pleaded for fans not to take out their anger about the situation on any of his shared businesses.

"Please direct your anger towards me and them. They did nothing wrong. I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions," the 39-year-old continued, however, he left out an apology for his longtime lover Madix.