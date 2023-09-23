Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will 'Probably' Let His 3 Kids Watch His Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk met in an unconventional way, but they aren't afraid to talk to their kids, Alessi and twins Senna and Lux, about their love story when the time is right.

When asked if he'll let his three tots tune into his season of The Bachelor, he replied, "Probably. Lauren and I met in such a wonderful, unique way. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it will always be our story."