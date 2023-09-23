Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will 'Probably' Let His 3 Kids Watch His Season of ‘The Bachelor’
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk met in an unconventional way, but they aren't afraid to talk to their kids, Alessi and twins Senna and Lux, about their love story when the time is right.
When asked if he'll let his three tots tune into his season of The Bachelor, he replied, "Probably. Lauren and I met in such a wonderful, unique way. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it will always be our story."
Though other Bachelor Nation alums run a tight ship when it comes to letting their children go on reality TV one day, the race car driver, 42, isn't opposed to the idea. "If I do my job as a father and I’ve raised great kids, they’re free to do anything they want. If they’re old enough to be on The Bachelor and want to do that, I can’t stop them. It worked out for us, so we can’t really say anything negative about it!" he shared.
The pair, who met on the ABC series in 2018, are now figuring out how to navigate life with three young kids. "Gosh, what isn’t a challenge? The hard part is finding a good balance between being strict yet loving. Alessi is so smart, and she’s starting to talk back a little. She’s like a mirror: If we say something inappropriate, she’ll come back at us with it days later," he revealed. "My parents always said I was the best kid. The craziness comes from Lauren."
The real estate guru is also predicting that one of his tots will follow in his race car-driving footsteps.
"Senna is named after famous Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, Lux is named after a friend who races … so I feel like it’s going to happen. Lux’s grandfather was an Indy 500 champion, and his other grandfather was a fighter pilot. It runs in the blood," he explained.
As OK! previously reported, the duo are thinking about potentially expanding their family one day.
"I mean, our shop is closed [referring to the race car driver's vasectomy], but we've considered adoption in the future. But we're definitely not going to have any more biological children of our own!" the duo previously told OK!.
"Adopting is something we'll see if it feels right when we get there and then we'd look into it," they dished. "But for right now, we're really happy with our three that we have."
"I think any twin parent can probably relate, but it's really difficult because it just happens all at once. Although the babies are almost 2, I feel like we got to a place where we can breathe a little, and then we started [our dating app] DUO, which is typical of us. We always bite off way more than we can chew," the blonde beauty, 31, added.
In Touch conducted the interview with the dad-of-three.