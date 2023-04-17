'Bachelor' Stars Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Reveal They're 'Considering Adoption In The Future': 'We're Really Happy With Our 3 Children Now'

Though balancing three kids can be tough, the fashionista explains they thrive when there is structure. "We have a good rhythm. We know what we're going to do the next day already before we go to bed the night before and the kids are on a schedule," she says. "And we just kind of work from there. I think that's what makes us so successful at balancing everything is just having the expectation of what is going to happen before it happens."

As for whether or not Alessi is enjoying having the twins around, "every day is different," the parents quip.

"Some days she's the best big sister in the world and other days she does not want them around and wants our attention," Lauren notes. "But we feel she thrives when we give her jobs or responsibilities of her own. We say, 'Lux really needs you to help and get this for him.' Or I will say, 'He's sad, why don't you give him a hug?' She really thrives when we have her involved in taking care of them."